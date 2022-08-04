Read on sentinelcolorado.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo students head back to school today as teachers and staff get raisesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Full moon will wash out meteor shower in Denver FridayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in ColoradoTravel MavenLakewood, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Sports Notebook: Fall season practices open Monday
The fall prep sports season gets into full swing Monday, when the Colorado High School Activities Association allows teams to begin practice. A week after boys golfers began, the remainder of the fall sports — football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and Unified Bowling — kick off with tryouts and practices as they build towards the start of the regular season. Spirit teams can also begin practice on the same day.
The Raptors club the Rockies
The Ogden Raptures came out swinging. A lead-off homerun to start the game by Josh Broughton. Then in the second inning, the Raptors would score seven runs. The big shot was a grand slam by Jesus Valdez. That bust it wide open. It was 8-0 after two innings. The Raptors would hold on for the 14-9 victory.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Evoca enters market offering alternative for sports fans looking to watch Colorado's professional teams
DENVER • With disputes keeping the cable industry goliaths from broadcasting games of Colorado's professional sports teams, a David-sized company is out to liberate Front Range sports fans. In its sling, Evoca boasts a $25-per-month package — $30 if renting the requisite receiver — that carries most of Colorado’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paul Klee: Why would a football player leave Alabama for CU Buffs? Here's one man's answer
BOULDER • Talk about a culture shock. Tommy Brown was a part of three national championship games at Alabama, a memory that "still gives me chills," he told me Saturday. Now he’s a big ol’ offensive lineman for the CU Buffs, who haven’t won a bowl game in 18 years. Tommy transferred from Earth to Mars.
Over 2,000 Sculptures to be Displayed at 38th Annual Sculpture Show in Colorado
The High Plains Arts Council is putting on its 38th Annual Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale at Benson Sculpture Garden August 13-14. This sculpture shows brings premiere artists to Loveland who get to showcase and sell their pieces of art to attendees. The Executive Director of Loveland High...
Reopening of Montbello High School means 'absolutely everything' to many in community
It was billed as the largest school turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history. The vote to close Montbello High School more than a decade ago, was meant to usher in high performing schools for far northeast Denver.But it left a large part of the city without a comprehensive high school. Bryan Sanders, a Montbello alum, parent and an old neighbor of CBS4's Justin Adams, said, "For us as a community, we felt our school was taken from us." Sanders has watched and waited for this day. His son Sean will enter as a freshman at the newly-reimagined Montbello High...
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants
"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end...
Watch: Flood waters knock down retaining wall in Thornton
The rain also caused flash flooding across the Denver metro area.
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
The State of the Streets: A conversation with Police Chief Pazen
We all know about the State of the Union address our president delivers to Congress every year. Our governor does multiple State of the State speeches around Colorado, and Denver hosts several State of the City events, including one just last Thursday sponsored by the Denver Chamber of Commerce. All...
Heavy rain, hail moved down I-25 corridor
A big storm made its way through the state Sunday bringing heavy rain and hail down the Interstate 25 corridor.
Denver hits 101 degrees, breaks 145-year-old heat record
The temperature reached 100 degrees on Friday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 99 degrees set in 1877.
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor
(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.
Comments / 0