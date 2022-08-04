ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Sports Notebook: Fall season practices open Monday

The fall prep sports season gets into full swing Monday, when the Colorado High School Activities Association allows teams to begin practice. A week after boys golfers began, the remainder of the fall sports — football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, softball, cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and Unified Bowling — kick off with tryouts and practices as they build towards the start of the regular season. Spirit teams can also begin practice on the same day.
AURORA, CO
KREX

The Raptors club the Rockies

The Ogden Raptures came out swinging. A lead-off homerun to start the game by Josh Broughton. Then in the second inning, the Raptors would score seven runs. The big shot was a grand slam by Jesus Valdez. That bust it wide open. It was 8-0 after two innings. The Raptors would hold on for the 14-9 victory.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reopening of Montbello High School means 'absolutely everything' to many in community

It was billed as the largest school turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history. The vote to close Montbello High School more than a decade ago, was meant to usher in high performing schools for far northeast Denver.But it left a large part of the city without a comprehensive high school.  Bryan Sanders, a Montbello alum, parent and an old neighbor of CBS4's Justin Adams, said, "For us as a community, we felt our school was taken from us." Sanders has watched and waited for this day. His son Sean will enter as a freshman at the newly-reimagined Montbello High...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants

"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end...
DENVER, CO
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
David Heitz

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor

(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.
DENVER, CO

