Texas Democrats motivated by Kansas abortion vote, challenges remain

SMH
3d ago
Texas democrats will be unemployed soon for that stunt they pulled back in DC none of you who was on that plane should ever be in politics again you work for us remember that
just Tim
3d ago
it should go to a statewide public vote. in every state. but the Republican party would fight the results.
News Channel 25
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
KHOU
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
KVUE
Texas This Week: Reporter Jolie McCullough on Texas's collapsing juvenile justice prison system
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Jolie McCullough, criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, discusses the current conditions plaguing the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas Medicaid program for new mothers under review. The future of...
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
O’Rourke Called Abbott a Thug and Supports Critical Race Theory in Schools
This past Wednesday in Victoria, Texas which is east of San Antonio, Democratic Challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke mentioned that he supported teachers, and he supported their right to teach the version of history they felt was appropriate.
Energy and immigration major focus of Abbott’s San Angelo speech
Texas Governor Greg Abbott hinted at additional destinations for the buses of immigrants Texas has been sending to Washington D.C. since April of this year.
KSAT 12
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
To follow the latest developments on the Texas Legislature, sign up to receive our weekly Legislature newsletter. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Thursday he is confident the Legislature can find a way to revive a multibillion-dollar corporate tax break program intended to attract large companies to Texas. Lawmakers...
Protest against Operation Lone Star
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
Texas Representative Said Governor Abbott Needs to Fix the Failed Juvenile Prison System
Representative James Talarico of District 52 in Austin, Texas believes Governor Greg Abbott needs to clean up a mess. Talarico demanded the governor create a special session to discuss the failed juvenile prison system. The idea of the Texas juvenile system is to help youths achieve success in life and correct their behavior.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Political extremes lead to 3rd party effort in Texas, and more
Political divisiveness is bigger than it’s been in generations. A recent Gallup indicates that 62% of Americans are interested in a third-party option. It’s for that reason three political movements have recently announced a merger into what will be known as the Forward Party. “Everybody you talk to,...
Beto O’Rourke Shares Additional Political News on His Texas Tour
On Beto O’Rourke’s latest stop in Texas to challenge Governor Greg Abbott as the 49th Texas governor. O’Rourke recently spent time in Galveston as he continues his 49-day, 5,600-mile travel “Drive for Texas. He began the drive on July 19 in El Paso, Texas. Then the next few stops include Waco, Marlin, Madisonville, Rockdale, Brenham, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria, and Bastrop. You can see the full list and locations here.
Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
KSAT 12
SVREP projects millions more Latinos will vote in national midterms
SAN ANTONIO – After analyzing data from 2018 and 2020, the nation’s oldest and largest Latino voter registration nonprofit projects that 3.5 million more Latinos nationally will vote in the November midterms, including one million more in Texas. Lydia Camarillo, president of the Southwest Voter Registration and Education...
Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
KHOU
