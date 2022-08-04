ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Democrats motivated by Kansas abortion vote, challenges remain

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
Comments / 5

SMH
3d ago

Texas democrats will be unemployed soon for that stunt they pulled back in DC none of you who was on that plane should ever be in politics again you work for us remember that

6
just Tim
3d ago

it should go to a statewide public vote. in every state. but the Republican party would fight the results.

4
News Channel 25

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
ValleyCentral

Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
Reform Austin

Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke Shares Additional Political News on His Texas Tour

On Beto O’Rourke’s latest stop in Texas to challenge Governor Greg Abbott as the 49th Texas governor. O’Rourke recently spent time in Galveston as he continues his 49-day, 5,600-mile travel “Drive for Texas. He began the drive on July 19 in El Paso, Texas. Then the next few stops include Waco, Marlin, Madisonville, Rockdale, Brenham, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria, and Bastrop. You can see the full list and locations here.
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
KSAT 12

SVREP projects millions more Latinos will vote in national midterms

SAN ANTONIO – After analyzing data from 2018 and 2020, the nation’s oldest and largest Latino voter registration nonprofit projects that 3.5 million more Latinos nationally will vote in the November midterms, including one million more in Texas. Lydia Camarillo, president of the Southwest Voter Registration and Education...
Reform Austin

Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
KHOU

KHOU

