Iredell County, NC

Man killed after running stop sign off-road in Iredell County: Troopers

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision Wednesday, August 3, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Alexander Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was identified as the man that died.

The crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road.

Troopers say Turner failed to stop for a stop sign at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek Road, spun out of control, overturned, and ran off the road straight ahead.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigation indicates alcohol impairment and excessive speed were contributing factors to this crash.

