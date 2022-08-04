Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time.
Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, snow cones and beverages are available for purchase at a concession stand on-site.
The remaining movie schedule is listed below:
- Sunday, Aug. 7 — The Goonies (PG, 1985)
- Sunday, Aug. 14 — The Greatest Showman (PG, 2017)
- Sunday, Aug. 21 — E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (PG, 1982)
- Sunday, Aug. 28 — Toy Story (G, 1995)
- Sunday, Sept. 4 — Grease (PG, 1978)
Comments / 0