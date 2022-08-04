ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series

By Celia Balfour
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JS4i_0h57tJgS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru2VC_0h57tJgS00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time.

Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, snow cones and beverages are available for purchase at a concession stand on-site.

The remaining movie schedule is listed below:

  • Sunday, Aug. 7 — The Goonies (PG, 1985)
  • Sunday, Aug. 14 — The Greatest Showman (PG, 2017)
  • Sunday, Aug. 21 — E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (PG, 1982)
  • Sunday, Aug. 28 — Toy Story (G, 1995)
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 — Grease (PG, 1978)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Book about Savannah’s squares gets updates in 6th Edition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A familiar face is back in Savannah for the re-launch of a popular book about the city’s historic squares. Former WSAV anchor Michael Jordan returned to the Hostess City this week, to sign copies of the book he helped write, Savannah Square by Square. The book was first published in 2015, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
savannah.com

Is Savannah Wheelchair Accessible? A Comprehensive Guide

Many people ask if Savannah is wheelchair accessible?. Yes, Savannah is a very wheelchair-accessible city. There are many sidewalks and curb cuts throughout the historic district, and most of the attractions are either wheelchair accessible or have accessibility features such as ramps or elevators. Additionally, there are several companies that offer wheelchair rental and tours.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Park Series#Plant
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GSU Armstrong opens it’s doors for final SOAR of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Today was the final day for new Georgia University Armstrong Campus students to attend SOAR, the university’s student orientation program that allows students to learn about the university’s policies, engage with their advisors, and meet other students. After officially checking in, students were invited into the Student Union Ballroom to browse […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
WSAV News 3

Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
SAVANNAH, GA
Garden & Gun

A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors

“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy