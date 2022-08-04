Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time.

Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, snow cones and beverages are available for purchase at a concession stand on-site.

The remaining movie schedule is listed below: