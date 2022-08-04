Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to begin Friday

(WFXR) — Grab your shopping lists because Virginia’s annual tax-free weekend kicks off on Friday!

The Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. The tax-free weekend gives shoppers throughout the Commonwealth an opportunity to save some money on qualifying items by removing the sales tax for the three-day period.

Virginia Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings says inflation is at its highest level since 1981, so the Sales Tax Holiday benefits both businesses and consumers.

“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

Valley View Mall in Roanoke even put together a “ Back-to-School Trend Report” to help customers with their shopping

“Our retailers can’t wait to welcome the community with back-to-school shopping for the entire family,” said Susan W. Hoff, marketing manager for Valley View Mall. “This season, it’s all about spotlight-stealing styles, from vivid colors and prints to more-is-more accessories. Y2K fashion is peaking higher than ever, and we are here for it!”

According to Virginia Tax, the following items are eligible for the tax-free weekend:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualifying school supplies at $20 or less per item Qualifying clothing and shoes at $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness items Portable generators less than or equal to $1,000 per item Gas-powered chainsaws less than or equal to $350 per item Chainsaw accessories less than or equal to $60 per item Other hurricane preparedness items less than or equal to $60 per item

Energy Star and WaterSense products Qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products for personal or noncommercial home use at $2,500 or less per item



“Our administration will continue to stand up for parents trying to buy school supplies for their children, Virginians preparing for upcoming weather-related events, and families struggling with the cost of living challenges,” Youngkin said. “Building on the record tax relief for Virginians in this year’s budget, lowering the cost of living remains a top priority for my administration as we work together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Officials say the Sales Tax Holiday applies to qualified items purchased in stores, by phone, and online.

