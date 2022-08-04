ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFkqB_0h57tDO600

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger.

Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds and has short straight hair that is mostly pink and prescription glasses. She was wearing a white hoodie with a NASA logo, black jeans with holes, black canvas shoes with white tips and had in her possession a black backpack and skateboard with stickers.

Vermilion County Animal Shelter desperately looking for adopters

Officials with the Missing Person Awareness Network said they received several tips regarding Miller’s location, which they shared with law enforcement, and have received several sightings of someone they believe is Miller. Anyone who has information on Miller’s whereabouts or video footage of someone matching Miller’s description is asked to immediately contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or the Missing Person Awareness Network at 312-620-0788.

