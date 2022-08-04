MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Railway Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 27th Street in Minot, and that might become a common sight over the next couple years. The road is closed for work on the phase 5 flood protection project. This stage is expected to last into the winter this year, and Public Works staff expect the road will be closed several more times over the next three years.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO