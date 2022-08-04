Read on www.kfyrtv.com
KFYR-TV
Dates set for 2023 North Dakota State Fair
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s never too early to think about next summer, right?. The 2023 North Dakota State Fair is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Minot, according to the fair’s website. Entertainment for next year’s fair has yet to be announced. More...
KFYR-TV
Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMOT) - A shooting inside the Mall of America Thursday sent scores of shoppers running in a panic, and prompted a lockdown of the mall. Your News Leader learned some people with connections to the area were in the mall at the time. Teresa Farstad Coleman is a...
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
KFYR-TV
Railway Avenue closed in Minot on and off for three years
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Railway Avenue is shut down between 4th Street and 27th Street in Minot, and that might become a common sight over the next couple years. The road is closed for work on the phase 5 flood protection project. This stage is expected to last into the winter this year, and Public Works staff expect the road will be closed several more times over the next three years.
Ward county serious injury crash
The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver's side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.
KFYR-TV
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after...
KFYR-TV
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A McLean County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says around 11:25 p.m. Friday deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Underwood, but suspects fled in their vehicle and then ran into a cornfield near the Falkirk area. As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office does...
