Marlow man faces child pornography charges

OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was arrested by agents Thursday, after a female inmate claimed he had violated her sexually. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the OSBI on July 25, after the female inmate reported...
Explosion at Vitro plant sends nine to hospital
WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Nine people are in the hospital after an explosion at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He said it was next to a burner, which caused an ignition...
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Local Brazilian Ju-Jitsu academy hosts bully prevention program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”We started about five years ago. A lot of parents was coming in talking about the issues kids were having at school. So we took it upon ourselves after that to kind of develop a program to to deal with that head on besides just the classes that we do initially”, said Virgil Allen, owner of Dreadnought BJJ Academy.
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it will be a light remodel, or whatever, so we can move those students back into the middle school,” said Superintendent Chad Hance.
Marlow First Life Center hosting school supply giveaway Monday
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A back-to-school event is happening Monday for students in Marlow. Marlow First Life Center is hosting “School Daze” from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 8 at 213 N. Broadway. They’ll be giving away free school supplies, shoes and backpacks for students in pre-k thru eighth...
Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week. The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.
Agape Freedom Ministries renovating building to become new transitional home
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A transitional home for men in Duncan is expanding their operations. Agape Freedom Ministries is renovating a new space to help incarcerated people after they are released. A former church is taking on a new purpose in Duncan. Agape Freedom Ministries is converting the old building...
Back-to-school events happening in Lawton Sunday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School supply giveaways are happening in Lawton this weekend. Friendship Baptist is hosting one Sunday for the Lawton View community. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies. It’s happening from 1-3 p.m. at 1421 southwest New York Ave. For more information, call 580-581-7250.
#TheGreat580 Hosts Back to School Giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton organization hosted a student and teacher school supply giveaway at Cameron Baptist church to help kids get ready to go back to class. It is tax free weekend in Oklahoma, but one expense parents won’t save on this weekend is school supplies. This weekend’s discount only applies to certain types of apparel and footwear. To help offset the cost of sending kids back to class, #TheGreat580 hosted a school supply drive for teachers and students.
Mattie Beal Home celebrates Lawton’s 121st Birthday with free admission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday. The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this...
Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week. The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The event...
Legendary tennis coach Phil Barnes passes away
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The tennis community is mourning the loss of a Duncan coaching legend, Phil Barnes, who passed away Tuesday. Phil Barnes coached tennis for Duncan High for thirty-six seasons, leading them to seven state championships. Bobby Cook, the Duncan Public Schools Athletic Director, said Barnes was a...
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms over next several days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Clouds are building in this morning, eventually becoming mostly cloudy later this morning. Near-overcast skies will last through the afternoon and evening hours with increasing rain chances. This is due to a southward-moving cold front currently positioned across Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. A few rain showers will pop-up as early as this morning, with isolated showers and storms later today. While most will stay dry, coverage for rain today will be equally possible across all of Texoma. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has a special offer for Lawton residents on Saturday, as they continue to celebrate Lawton’s 121st Birthday. Admission at the museum will be free to all visitors on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to check out the museum.
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s with another humid start tomorrow morning. We progress through the end of the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday....
