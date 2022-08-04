Marlow man faces child pornography charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Clouds are building in this morning, eventually becoming mostly cloudy later this morning. Near-overcast skies will last through the afternoon and evening hours with increasing rain chances. This is due to a southward-moving cold front currently positioned across Kansas and Northern Oklahoma. A few rain showers will pop-up as early as this morning, with isolated showers and storms later today. While most will stay dry, coverage for rain today will be equally possible across all of Texoma. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO