Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise

Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
Fairfax County Police confirm fallen light fixture at Tysons Corner mall prompted report of shots fired
TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Fairfax County Police have confirmed that a report of shots fired at Tysons Corner Center mall was a fallen light fixture; no shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon. The mall did go on lockdown as police were investigating the reported shooting. Officers responded to the Tysons...
Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire
WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
Police: Man found with BB gun detained near Gaithersburg Target
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man was detained after police said they found the individual with a BB gun Saturday night near a Target store in a Gaithersburg shopping center. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) and Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) were investigating a "suspicious situation" at the shopping center after receiving calls about a person carrying a gun around 8:17 p.m.
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead and One Uncharged
With the transition of power happening in the State’s Attorney office, crime is not slowing down. Over the weekend in Edmondson Village a 9-year-old boy was involved in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl in the Southwest, Baltimore. The boy was playing with a loaded gun that was registered to his Aunt which works […]
WJLA
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on Bethesda Trolley Trail
BETHESDA, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found on parts of the Bethesda Trolley Trail Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a vandalism at 6:46 a.m. near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road in Bethesda. When officers arrived at the trail, they found anti-Semitic writing on parts of the trail.
Dumfries, Virginia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
DUMFRIES, Va. — A motorcycle crash left a man dead Sunday morning in Dumfries. Investigators arrived at the scene just after 11 a.m. in the area of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road. Police said that the investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was driving "in a reckless manner" south on Richmond Highway, according to witnesses.
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
mocoshow.com
WATCH: Thieves steal catalytic converter in front of home
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in Anacostia
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library.
WJLA
