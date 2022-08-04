Summit County Council to hold property tax hearing next week amid community concern

Read on www.kpcw.org
Summit County advised Park City School District on construction permit process for years before work stoppage
The plan to expand Jeremy Ranch Elementary School and other campuses grew out of a multi-year school master planning process that included school district employees, families, consultants and government officials. Tom Fisher, who was Summit County manager for seven years before leaving last month for a position in Colorado, said...
Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner
Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
Park City Fire District wants financial help from areas it serves throughout Summit County
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the fire district budget had a $2.2 million deficit solely due to EMS services this year. While some level of deficit for EMS services is normal across the country, Zanetti said the district can’t continue to...
Heber City Council supports adding land for new high school
The Wasatch County School District wants to annex the site that’s been proposed for the new high school into Heber City limits. Heber City supported the move at its regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed high school location is on 48 acres just west of Heber City and north of...
August 24 open house set for winter transit service proposals
This winter, Park City transit could be adding a few new bus routes as well as transit on demand to some of town’s outlying areas. But city officials will be looking for public input before adding the $1.6 million price tag to the budget. Park City Transit officials revealed...
kjzz.com
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
Ogden hikes taxes, but drops politician pay raise
The workers argued that Ogden paid less than most other cities for comparable jobs, while most residents praised the workers but said inflation and other proposed tax hikes were going too far.
Wasatch Back residents missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed property
The state Unclaimed Property Division handles the task of safeguarding unclaimed money and tangible properties and returning it to their rightful owners. Unclaimed property comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents, and unpaid insurance benefits. Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks said...
Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mayor commit to lots of public outreach as planners evaluate new Snow Park development revisions.
A meeting between Park City Mayor Nann Worel, council member Jeremy Rubell and Deer Valley residents was set for a casual Q and A last Saturday. But it quickly became a grilling session about the proposed Snow Park development when more than 100 homeowners turned out. Lakeside Deer Valley resident...
Park Record
Summit County emergency medical services could operate differently next year
Emergency medical services in Summit County may look different next year as East Side and West Side fire chiefs develop a vision for how their departments provide aid in the long term. Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti appeared before the Summit County Council on Wednesday to advocate for...
deseret.com
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
Fundraising underway for $50 million arts center in Wasatch County
A Wasatch County nonprofit is seeking to raise $50 million to build an arts center in Heber City. Plans for a 40-acre arts district near the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus include an amphitheater, sculpture park and school facilities. The Wasatch County Arts Council is planning a cultural hub for arts groups to work and perform.
Wildfire mitigation work to close trails on Treasure Hill
Starting Thursday, crews will begin a fuels reduction program on Park City's Treasure Hill open space. Trail closures will impact hikers and bikers. The work is scheduled Monday-Saturday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trails will reopen at 4 p.m. each day. The work is expected to conclude by August...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Democratic Party suspends Sen. Gene Davis following harassment allegations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Longtime Utah Sen. Gene Davis has been suspended from attending any Salt Lake County Democratic Party events following allegations he harassed a legislative intern. Party Chairwoman Eva Lopez says she recently learned that an intern for Davis, D-Salt Lake...
Phone scams abound in Summit County
Phone scams are nothing new, but criminals are always finding clever ways to convince people to give up their money. Lieutenant Jay Randall with the Park City Police Department said criminals are researching local police officers' names. Some have even used Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter's identity to frighten people into paying them.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — According to a Twitter post from BountifulPD, all major issues due to the heavy rain have been taken care of. Additionally, they report no traffic accidents. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department, PD, said rain has stopped in Bountiful City. However, there...
Hideout Town surpasses 1,000 residents; could become city
The Town of Hideout may soon be officially known as a city. And that city is growing faster than any other in Utah, according to census data. Growth is a hot topic in Wasatch County — it’s happening faster there than almost anywhere. Census Bureau estimates recently placed Wasatch County third on the list of fastest-growing counties in the country in terms of population growth.
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
