US declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The federal government has declared a public health emergency to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans.

The announcement will free up money and other resources to fight the virus – which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” said Xavier Becerra, head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The declaration by HHS comes as the Biden administration has faced criticism over monkeypox vaccine availability. Clinics in major cities such as New York and San Francisco say they have not received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand, and some have had to stop offering the second dose to ensure supply of first doses.

The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing.

The people who have gotten sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasise that the virus can infect anyone.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration named top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as the White House coordinators to combat monkeypox.

Thursday’s declaration is an important — and overdue — step, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University.

“It signals the US government’s seriousness and purpose, and sounds a global alarm,” he said.

Under the declaration, HHS can draw from emergency funds, hire or reassign staff to deal with the outbreak and take other steps to control the virus.

For example, the announcement should help the federal government to seek more information from state and local health officials about who is becoming infected and who is being vaccinated.

That information can be used to better understand how the outbreak is unfolding and how well the vaccine works.

Mr Gostin said the US government has been too cautious and should have declared a nationwide emergency earlier.

Public health measures to control outbreaks have increasingly faced legal challenges in recent years, but Mr Gostin did not expect that to happen with monkeypox.

“It is a textbook case of a public health emergency,” Mr Gostin said. “It’s not a red or a blue state issue. There is no political opposition to fighting monkeypox.”

A public health emergency can be extended, similar to what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.

The urgency in the current response stems from the rapid spread of the virus coupled with the limited availability of the two-dose vaccine called Jynneos, which is considered the main medical weapon against the disease.

The doses, given 28 days apart, are currently being given to people soon after they think they were exposed, as a measure to prevent symptoms.

newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

‘Beautiful little boy’ Archie Battersbee dies in hospital, mother announces

Archie Battersbee has died in hospital after weeks of legal battles. The 12-year-old had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother Hollie Dance in April and was being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments. Speaking outside the Royal...
newschain

Kate Forbes announces birth of baby daughter

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has had a baby girl, she and her husband have announced. Naomi MacLennan was delivered at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Thursday August 4, weighing seven pounds 13 ounces (5.3 kilos). Ms Forbes and her husband, Ali MacLennan, said they were “delighted to welcome”...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns

Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought. The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Football idol Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard. Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life...
SPORTS
newschain

Show gardens ‘prioritising which plants to look after’ during dry spell

Britain’s most famous gardens are prioritising which plants to look after to cope with the “increasingly challenging” spell of dry weather. Three of the 10 driest parts of England are Kew Gardens, in south-west London, the Cambridge University Botanic Garden and the RHS Garden Wisley, in Surrey.
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Queen’s official welcome to Balmoral to be held in private

The Queen’s traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle by a guard of honour will be held privately this year for her “comfort”, sources have said. A military unit is normally inspected by the monarch at the gates of her Scottish retreat to mark the Queen taking up residence at her home.
U.K.
newschain

How the home nations compared to their previous best Commonwealth Games display

The home nations won a combined 275 medals including 85 golds to make Birmingham 2022 among their most successful Commonwealth Games ever. England led the way with 57 golds, behind only Australia in the medal table, and 176 in total, while Northern Ireland set national records and Scotland and Wales also thrived.
WORLD
newschain

Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady

Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady. A move for the former Liverpool academy graduate was accelerated after Ben Godfrey broke his leg against Chelsea at the weekend and fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limped off injured. Coady was at the club’s Finch Farm training complex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bournemouth sign Argentina defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord

Bournemouth have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of centre-back Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old Argentina international has signed a four-year contract at Vitality Stadium. Cherries boss Scott Parker had been in the market for extra defensive options after deploying midfielder Jefferson Lerma in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Coventry’s cup clash with Bristol City switched to Burton as pitch woes continue

Coventry’s scheduled home Carabao Cup tie against Bristol City on Wednesday will now be played at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium. The Sky Blues were forced to postpone Sunday’s opening home Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham after the pitch was deemed unsafe and unplayable. The Coventry Building Society...
RUGBY
newschain

Union Saint-Gilloise defender refutes Rangers’ ‘over-confidence’ claims

Union Saint-Gilloise defender Christian Burgess insists there is no over-confidence among his squad after John Lundstram questioned whether they knew what lay in store at Ibrox. The Rangers midfielder claimed the Belgians’ celebrations were a “touch disrespectful” following their 2-0 first-leg victory in the Champions League third qualifying round....
SOCCER

Comments / 0

