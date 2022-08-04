Thousands of dogs competing at Canfield dog show

Read on www.wytv.com
WYTV.com
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
weeklyvillager.com
Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull Hosts Annual Antique Tractor Show
Trumbull County – What do you get when you mix Meadow Green, Prairie Gold, and silver together? You get three of the tractors that are under the umbrella of the Agco Corporation. They are also the featured tractors of the 27th annual tractor show of the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County. The show grounds are located at 1653 Ridge Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473. This is easy access off of State Route 11, exit 54, King Graves Road, the Air Force Reserve, and Youngstown – Warren Regional Airport exit. Follow the signs to the show. This year’s show will be held on August 19, 20, and 21.
WYTV.com
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
WFMJ.com
Westminster Best-in-Show winner competing at Canfield Fairgrounds
The first day of the Steel Valley dog cluster is in the books, and plenty of dogs made their way through the Canfield Fairgrounds Thursday. The four-day event attracts some of the country's best breeders handlers and dogs, who compete in a variety of activities such as confirmation, obedience and rally competitions, dock diving, disc dog, and more.
WYTV.com
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local American Legions are teaming up to help flood victims in Kentucky. POST 290 in Columbiana and POST 472 of Youngstown are asking for donations. Gently used items such as clothes and shoes are requested along with cleaning supplies, toiletries and health and beauty...
Low-cost rabies clinic helps pet owners with costs
The Angels for Animals Veterinary Hospital in Canfield held its annual rabies vaccine clinic on Sunday.
WYTV.com
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Well here’s a story you probably weren’t expecting to hear — what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It’s not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don’t want to lay in it.
WYTV.com
Niles holds 2nd arts and crafts fest
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Niles held its second annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday. The festival took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stevens Park and highlighted 48 local artists and vendors. A wide variety of arts and crafts were on display to...
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.
stljewishlight.org
The Jewish history of Arby’s
Ever wonder who the “we” is behind that Arby’s slogan? The answer is Forrest and Leroy Raffel, Jewish brothers from New Castle, Pennsylvania. While the Raffel brothers were certainly not the only Jewish creative giants in the American fast food industry (hat tip to tip Harry J. Sonneborn and Leonard and Myra Rosenblatt) their story is one that is particularly compelling in regards to its history of innovations.
WYTV.com
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
WYTV.com
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department found 12-year-old Mason Thompson safe Sunday evening after he was previously reported missing. “The Youngstown Police Department would like to thank everyone who was on the lookout for Mason Thompson this weekend. He was located safe & sound with friends and is now back in the care of family. The hard work and diligence of the community, YPD Family Services Unit & YPD Patrol Division helped bring this incident to a quick resolution,” said YPD Captain Jason Simon.
WYTV.com
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
WYTV.com
Local affiliates of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library invited to Columbus
(WKBN) — This Tuesday, all affiliates part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio are invited to Columbus, to get to hear Parton speak. It’s a celebration of how the program is going in the state, which is heavily supported by First Lady Fran DeWine. The Imagination...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
WFMJ.com
Missing Youngstown child found safe
Youngstown Police announced Sunday evening that 12-year-old Mason Thompson has been found with friends and is now in the care of his family. Police issued an alert for the child earlier Sunday for the Wilson 7th grader who left his West Chalmers Avenue home around 3 p.m. on August 5th.
WYTV.com
Warren market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday marks the start of National Famers Market Week. Nonprofit organization Trumbull Neighborhood Project and the Warren Farmers Market are joining in on the celebration. Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgment of farmer’s markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market...
WYTV.com
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
WYTV.com
Fire damages Youngstown garages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames on the South Side Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue near South Avenue. WKBN First News reporter Brooke Meenachan saw the fire on her way to work and called 911. Crews said when they got on the...
