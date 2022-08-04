Miguel Cabrera hints that grind of season could affect 2023 plans

Read on fansided.com
Why Justin Verlander’s looming free agency will be like no other
In most cases calling an athlete a ‘unicorn’ is an overused trope, but in the case of Justin Verlander it fits perfectly. Verlander is a lot of things. Among them: 39 years old, the undisputed ace of one of the best rotations in baseball and he’s going to be a free agent when the season ends.
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
Umpire Ed Hickox’s Yankees vs Cardinals Sunday scorecard is mind boggling
Before Sunday’s frustrating loss to the St. Louis Cardinals had wrapped — the Yankees‘ fifth in a row, which might be the end of the embarrassment or the start of something bigger — home plate umpire Ed Hickox had already become the story, long before he nearly stumbled to the ground and was propped up by the tandem of Yadier Molina and Jose Trevino.
MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Monday, August 8 (Value on Total in Seattle)
New York has lost five straight games and now has a tough road series against the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three games against the Yanks last week. Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA) will get the ball against Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA) in this game, and both starters were rocked on Aug. 2 in this same matchup.
Mets: Jacob deGrom got emotional while mowing down the Braves
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been on a roll since his return, which is making this season an emotional journey for him. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has played in just two games so far this season, and he’s having a lot of success. He’s on...
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Juan Soto opens up about being trading while mic’d up on ESPN
Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline. After having some time to reflect, he feels positive about the move. Soto was dealt from the San Diego Padres from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. He shared his thoughts while mic’d up on ESPN Monday night. Despite initially being sad about being traded, Soto stated, “I’m in a good spot and [with] a good team.”
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Blue Jays vs Orioles and Two Other Games to Target)
Bang bang, I didn't make a fool of myself yesterday! After publicly expressing appreciation for advice my partner's dad gave me, I went 3-0 on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. I was a bit nervous to be honest, so let's hope these good...
Field of Dreams game throwback uniforms unveiled for Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are wearing throwback uniforms for this year's MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday.
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Back Baltimore as a Home Dog...Again)
Blue Jays -1.5 (+120) 9.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) The Baltimore Orioles are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have not missed a beat since the trade deadline. Now, they are a home underdog against Toronto. It is hard to believe that the Blue Jays could be favored on the road with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound.
Miguel Cabrera addresses whether he will retire
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has one year left on his current contract after this season and reportedly intends to play it out. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Cabrera told McCosky directly that he does not plan on retiring after the 2022 season. Cabrera said that he...
