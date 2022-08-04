Former attorney general to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension

Read on www.news-herald.com
TMZ.com
Ex-Browns GM Expects Deshaun Watson's Ban To Increase To At Least 12 Games
The NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game ban is really bad news for the QB ... so says former Browns GM Michael Lombardi, who tells TMZ Sports he now expects the suspension to increase significantly. The league announced on Wednesday it was appealing the ruling Sue L. Robinson handed down...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NFL・
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
NBC Sports
Refusal to negotiate settlement of first civil claim ended up costing Deshaun Watson plenty
At some point before March of 2021, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee contacted the representatives of then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding a civil claim against Watson. It is common if not routine for lawyers to attempt to settle claims before filing them in court. In this case, however, Watson’s camp flatly refused to even talk.
Look: Matt Rhule Getting Crushed For Yelling At Baker Mayfield, Offense
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is facing some heat from NFL fans for being a buzzkill at training camp practice. On Saturday, newly-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins on a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented "red-carpet" celebration — much to the chagrin of his new head coach.
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas helping offensive line: 'We'll set up a locker for him'
BEREA — Even in flip-flops, Joe Thomas possesses plenty to offer the Browns on the football field. The footwear didn't stop Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan early this week from summoning Thomas, a former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle who spent his entire NFL career with Cleveland until he retired after the...
WATCH: Texans defense practices interception return drill
Lovie Smith is a big believer in takeaways. The Houston Texans’ coach has made it a fundamental part of his Tampa 2 scheme. On the eighth day of training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center, the defense took part in an interception return drill, according to video from Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network.
ESPN
No 'major decision' on Carolina Panthers QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold before second preseason game, coach says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers won't make what coach Matt Rhule called a "major decision" on any position, particularly between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, until after the Aug. 19 preseason game at New England. Even then, Rhule might not make a decision if one hasn't clearly separated...
NFL・
