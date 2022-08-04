ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp

There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp

Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Anthony Hitchens
Chris Jones says Frank Clark is ‘completely transformed’

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones says Frank Clark is a changed man this season and notes that he’s “completely transformed.”. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones made an appearance on NFL Network’s training camp broadcast in St. Joseph today. Much of the conversation was centered around improvements to the defensive line, and Jones took a moment to give major kudos to one teammate in particular, Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
Jets making rookie DB earn his famous nickname

The New York Jets made cornerback Ahmad Gardner the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, conferring a certain amount of status upon him with that high draft capital. When it comes to his famous nickname, however, he still has some work to do in the eyes of his teammates.
Should Raiders Pursue CB Deandre Baker Following Cut By Chiefs?

The Las Vegas Raiders still have the financial flexibility to go after a free agent or two. The popular consensus is a right tackle, but what about cornerback Deandre Baker following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs?. Several cornerbacks for the Raiders had solid outings during last week’s Hall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions

The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
MIAMI, FL
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
Report: Commanders signing Nate Gerry

The Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Gerry, 27, spent time with the 49ers in the 2021 offseason, but he did not make it to training camp. Thus, he has not played a game since the 2020 season. The Eagles made Gerry...
Deandre Baker released by Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to release cornerback Deandre Baker early in the preseason, per Adam Teicher. It’s been a disappointing stint for Deandre Baker during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now that the team has loaded up on an abundance of new players in the offseason, the franchise has decided to release the veteran cornerback early in training camp—a move that will allow him to find a new opportunity with plenty of time to compete.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New Orleans Saints
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton

Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
