Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, of House Springs died Aug. 1, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Gonzalez was a passionate restauranteur, operating D.J.’s and Valley High, both BBQ restaurants in High Ridge. She also sold real estate and worked for 25 years as a dedicated front-office administrator for Dr. Martin, DDS. Many will remember her from the P.N. Hirsch department store in old town Fenton, where for years she did the books and trained managers, although was never promoted due to her gender. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing on her hand-held poker device, and had hoped to hit a big lottery win to bequeath to her children. She loved hunting for treasures at yard sales, listening to Elvis Presley music and eating Moose Tracks flavor ice cream. Born March 27, 1932, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the lateEdward and Lelia “Irene” (Thompson) Leigh. She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael Gonzalez.

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO