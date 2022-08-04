Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wilma D. “Deloris” Engemann, 88, St. Louis
Wilma D. “Deloris” Engemann, 88, of St. Louis died Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Engemann was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was very active in the Jefferson County Democratic Club. She enjoyed embroidering blocks for baby quilts, making apple butter, jelly and canning. She loved spending time with her husband crappie fishing. Born June 22, 1934, in St. Mary, she was the daughter of the late William and Sadie (Bruckerhoff) Brandel. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Engemann.
New mascots to appear together at toy drive, bags tournament in Arnold
A pair of mascots created to promote road-worker awareness will be united for the first time during a toy drive and bags tournament to be held this month in Arnold. The Kait’s Love for Jaxx Foundation is sponsoring the event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, Festus
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Palmer was a 1983 St. Pius X High School graduate. She worked for Coca Cola and American Vendors in Maryland Heights. She loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and animals, including her backyard creatures, which se fed daily. Born Jan. 11, 1965, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Moore) and Paul Raymond Abernathy.
Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, House Springs
Alma (Leigh) Gonzalez, 90, of House Springs died Aug. 1, 2022, in Fenton. Mrs. Gonzalez was a passionate restauranteur, operating D.J.’s and Valley High, both BBQ restaurants in High Ridge. She also sold real estate and worked for 25 years as a dedicated front-office administrator for Dr. Martin, DDS. Many will remember her from the P.N. Hirsch department store in old town Fenton, where for years she did the books and trained managers, although was never promoted due to her gender. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing on her hand-held poker device, and had hoped to hit a big lottery win to bequeath to her children. She loved hunting for treasures at yard sales, listening to Elvis Presley music and eating Moose Tracks flavor ice cream. Born March 27, 1932, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the lateEdward and Lelia “Irene” (Thompson) Leigh. She was preceded in death by her husband: Michael Gonzalez.
Life Story: Jason Cain Ervin, 44, of Arnold
Family, friends and co-workers say Jason Ervin was a larger-than-life man with a deep devotion to God and his family. “Jason didn’t have a career; he had a calling,” said Kenny Qualls, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Arnold. “He was such a loving, fun individual.”
St. Louis man hurt in crash at Hwy. 141 and Schneider Drive
A St. Louis man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 141 at Schneider Drive in the Springdale area between Fenton and Arnold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Moreno, 39, of Imperial was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado north...
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, Hillsboro
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, of Hillsboro died July 28, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Michael worked at Brown Shoe Co. for more than 25 years and then became a licensed LPN, retiring after 20 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Born Feb. 9, 1947, in Belgrade, she was the daughter of the late Clara E. (Eaves) and Leslie Lee Henson.
De Soto men hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Two De Soto men were injured Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:05 p.m., Abraham J. Adams, 38, of Arnold was driving a 2002 Ford Escape north on the interstate at Butler Hill Road when the left side of the SUV was struck by the right side of another northbound vehicle while that driver was changing lanes. The patrol did not have information about the other vehicle or driver because that person drove away from the scene, the report said.
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, De Soto
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, of De Soto died Aug. 2, 2022, in Farmington. Mrs. Zoph loved watching game shows, playing cards, dancing, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 8, 1948, in St Louis, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary Rose Owens.
Imperial man hurt breaking into Festus church to talk to God
A man cut himself badly while reportedly breaking a glass window to get inside the Second Baptist Church in Festus and lost a lot of blood before emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. The man allegedly said he broke into the church because he wanted to talk to God, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC
A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
Bay of Naples Splash Zone reopens at Herculaneum City Park
Most of the features at the Bay of Naples Splash Zone in Herculaneum City Park reopened on Aug. 2, city officials reported. The water play area had been out of commission since the end of May due to equipment problems, but the recent replacement of a pump allowed the reopening of all the features, except for overhead buckets and a couple of “bubblers,” which shoot water into the air, City Administrator Jim Kasten said.
Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession
Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
Pevely Police allegedly catch juvenile breaking into car
Pevely Police arrested a juvenile they found inside a car he reportedly was rummaging through after breaking into it. Nothing appeared stolen from the vehicle, Chief Mark Glenn reported. He said the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Main Street. “Officers responded to...
SUV stolen from outside Eureka apartment complex
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from outside the Legends Terrace Apartment complex on Hogan Circle. The victim said he had the SUV keys, but he may have left the doors unlocked, police reported. A 27-year-old Eureka man said he had parked his 2003 Dodge Durango in...
Byrnes Mill Police to get new dash cameras, body cameras
The Byrnes Mill Police Department soon will have four new body cameras and two car dashboard cameras. It will be the first time the department has had dash cameras. However, it already had eight body cameras for its 10 full-time officers and one part-time officer, Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said.
Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent two and a half weeks this summer at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill training for the worst – an active shooter. First the deputies spent time in a classroom learning about how to work as a team, clear hallways and make safe entrances into school rooms. Then they divided into two-person and four-person teams and practiced what they learned, with instructors asking them to respond to different active-shooter scenarios.
Theater company to put on musical comedy featuring Sondheim tunes
Spotlight Community Theatre – Jeffco is getting ready to stage its first major production. The theater company will perform the musical comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at the Jefferson College Fine Arts Theatre on the Hillsboro campus, 1 Viking Drive.
Driving for success: Eureka junior takes rare break after summer season
Bailey Boulay visited the Lake of the Ozarks last week with a few friends. It was a welcome break for the Eureka High basketball standout who played in three national tournaments this summer for the Napheesa Collier Elite team. Collier is a forward for the Minnesota Lynx of the Women’s National Basketball Association and sponsors the team that features some of the most talented prep players in the St. Louis area. Her connection to St. Louis is through her husband, Alex Bazell, an NBA/WNBA skills coach who graduated from St. Charles West.
