1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the first block of North Beville Avenue, which is near the intersection with East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side.

One victim was discovered with injuries consistent with a gunshot. They were taken to an area hospital and IMPD said the victim was in critical condition.

At this time no further information about the victim or a possible suspect has been released by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more informatio n is available.

