Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, Hillsboro
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, of Hillsboro died July 28, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Michael worked at Brown Shoe Co. for more than 25 years and then became a licensed LPN, retiring after 20 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Born Feb. 9, 1947, in Belgrade, she was the daughter of the late Clara E. (Eaves) and Leslie Lee Henson.
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, Festus
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Palmer was a 1983 St. Pius X High School graduate. She worked for Coca Cola and American Vendors in Maryland Heights. She loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and animals, including her backyard creatures, which se fed daily. Born Jan. 11, 1965, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Moore) and Paul Raymond Abernathy.
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, De Soto
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, of De Soto died Aug. 2, 2022, in Farmington. Mrs. Zoph loved watching game shows, playing cards, dancing, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 8, 1948, in St Louis, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary Rose Owens.
Life Story: Jason Cain Ervin, 44, of Arnold
Family, friends and co-workers say Jason Ervin was a larger-than-life man with a deep devotion to God and his family. “Jason didn’t have a career; he had a calling,” said Kenny Qualls, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Arnold. “He was such a loving, fun individual.”
Jefferson College sells another ATS-built house
The latest house built by students in Jefferson College’s Area Technical School advanced residential carpentry program has been sold. The Jefferson College Board of Trustees voted 4-0 July 21 to approve the sale of the house at 620 Ray Henry Way in Hillsboro for $295,000. Samuel R. and Bailey...
New mascots to appear together at toy drive, bags tournament in Arnold
A pair of mascots created to promote road-worker awareness will be united for the first time during a toy drive and bags tournament to be held this month in Arnold. The Kait’s Love for Jaxx Foundation is sponsoring the event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC
A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
St. Louis man hurt in crash at Hwy. 141 and Schneider Drive
A St. Louis man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 141 at Schneider Drive in the Springdale area between Fenton and Arnold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Moreno, 39, of Imperial was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado north...
West Side Senior Expo makes big return after two years off
An enthusiastic crowd of more than 400 turned out for the West Side Senior Expo on July 27 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill. The event was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We lucked out with the weather; it was the one nice day in...
Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession
Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
Theater company to put on musical comedy featuring Sondheim tunes
Spotlight Community Theatre – Jeffco is getting ready to stage its first major production. The theater company will perform the musical comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at the Jefferson College Fine Arts Theatre on the Hillsboro campus, 1 Viking Drive.
Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent two and a half weeks this summer at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill training for the worst – an active shooter. First the deputies spent time in a classroom learning about how to work as a team, clear hallways and make safe entrances into school rooms. Then they divided into two-person and four-person teams and practiced what they learned, with instructors asking them to respond to different active-shooter scenarios.
SUV stolen from outside Eureka apartment complex
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from outside the Legends Terrace Apartment complex on Hogan Circle. The victim said he had the SUV keys, but he may have left the doors unlocked, police reported. A 27-year-old Eureka man said he had parked his 2003 Dodge Durango in...
Eureka Police arrest driver with nearly four times legal blood-alcohol level
A 44-year-old O’Fallon man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen weaving between lanes on westbound I-44. He allegedly registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol level, Eureka Police reported. An officer was flagged down by a driver at about 10:50...
Byrnes Mill Police to get new dash cameras, body cameras
The Byrnes Mill Police Department soon will have four new body cameras and two car dashboard cameras. It will be the first time the department has had dash cameras. However, it already had eight body cameras for its 10 full-time officers and one part-time officer, Police Chief Frank T. Selvaggio said.
