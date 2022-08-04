Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Saratoga County through 245 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ballston Spa, or 7 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Greenfield, Malta Ridge, Francis Corners, Milton Center, West Milton, Yaddo, Halls Corner, Mannings Cove, Cedar Bluffs, Eddy Corners, Riley Cove, North Milton, South Galway Corner, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Birchton. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Strafford, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties. In Maine, Coastal York and Interior York Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures tonight will only fall into the upper 60s to mid 70s, leading to accumulated heat impact.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires except for Nantucket, and all of Rhode Island except for Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
WNYT
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region
Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Possible Drowning under investigation
Warren County crews were on Friends Lake today, after a call came in around 2:09 PM about a man under water. Shortly after, 6PM, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau informed Newschannel 13 that their efforts switched from rescue mode to recovery. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing...
newportdispatch.com
Tractor-trailer rollover on Vermont Route 22A in Benson
BENSON — A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was involved in a rollover crash in Benson yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single tractor-trailer unit crash on Vermont Route 22A at around 3:20 a.m. Following an investigation, it was found that the driver, Roussel Pointdujour, of Irvington, NJ, was...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
WNYT
Pittstown firefighter struck by vehicle
Emergency response crews are sending out a warning for drivers to slow down, and move over – after a member of the fire department in Pittstown was hit by a car on Friday night. Pittstown fire and ems say crews were busy with an accident on route seven when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany
A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.
DWI arrest made in Warren County
After driving his 2013 BMW sedan off Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury on Saturday, Warren County Sheriff's said they arrested Thomas Shelly for aggravated DWI.
Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke
A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
Motorcyclist dies in Warren County crash
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in Horicon. Steven Schnall, 55 of New York, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motor vehicle crash victims flown by helicopter from Great Barrington
On Saturday at about 9:40 a.m., the Great Barrington first responders were called a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run
An official source with law enforcement tells us Andrew Gibson was arrested around 6:00 this morning in East Nassau. Gibson appeared in Schodack Town Court 10:15 this morning to face charges of bail jumping.
Motorcycle crash in Great Barrington injures two
On Saturday morning, a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into 2020 Subaru Legacy. The motorcyclist and passenger were seriously injured, police said.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Comments / 0