AustinShow Reveals Medical Condition That Causes His 'Raspy' Voice

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
Bile duct cancer symptoms: From itchy and cracked hands to loss of appetite
Bile duct cancer is a rare type of cancer that develops in the tubes that connect the liver and gallbladder to the small bowel. Between 25 and 30 per cent people with the cancer survive for 1 year or more after they are diagnosed, while 15 per cent survive for 5 years or more, according to Cancer Research UK.
sciencealert.com
The Disturbing Reason a Man's Voice Grew Mysteriously Hoarse Over a Year
Over the course of a year, a man's voice grew progressively more hoarse and his speech became shrill and grating, but he didn't know why. Upon examining the man, doctors discovered the reason: Fungus was growing in his throat. According to the report of the man's case, published Thursday (4...
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain
The kidneys remove waste products and excess fluid from the bloodstream. These two organs sit on either side of the body just below the rib cage. The kidneys rest against the back muscles, which can make it difficult to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain. When trying...
The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia
With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
Medical News Today
What is bilious vomiting?
Bilious vomiting means a person’s vomit is yellowish-green, which is the color of bile. The liver produces bile, a digestive fluid. Bilious vomiting may mean a person has a blockage somewhere in their gastrointestinal tract. It can also happen when a person vomits on an empty stomach. Additionally, it...
verywellhealth.com
How to Treat Gout in the Ankle
Gout is a painful type of inflammatory arthritis. It often affects the big toe, but gout can develop in any joint, including the ankle. High uric acid levels in the body cause gout. The excess uric acid buildup will cause urate crystals to form. These crystals make their way into the synovial linings of joints leading to swelling, pain, and tenderness of the affected joint.
Medical News Today
What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?
Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
Popculture
James Caan's Cause of Death: What to Know
Actor James Caan passed away on Wednesday, July 6, but fans did not learn the details until several weeks later. At the end of July, TMZ obtained Caan's death certificate revealing that his official cause of death was a combination of heart issues, including a heart attack. Caan was 82 years old when he died.
topdogtips.com
Liposarcoma In Dogs
Before discussing what Liposarcoma in dogs is, let’s first take a look at what is soft tissue sarcoma. Sarcoma ‘sarkoma’ means fleshy growth in Greek. The primitive mesoderm gives rise to the connective tissues of the body and the soft tissue sarcoma includes those tumors that arise from extraskeletal connective tissue.
Popculture
Doja Cat Responds to Concerns After Shaving Her Head
Doja Cat assured fans she is doing fine after she shaved her head and eyebrows. The 26-year-old "Woman" singer sparked some concern over the weekend after she debuted the new look on Instagram Live, and while the move sparked concern for her mental and emotional wellbeing, the musician addressed the worry on Sunday, revealing that the look was a long time coming.
Medical News Today
Hemophilia and rheumatoid arthritis: is there a link?
Acquired hemophilia is a rare condition that is a disease of the immune system. With this condition, the body’s immune system targets clotting factors in the blood, such as factor VIII. Acquired hemophilia can occur in people that have rheumatoid arthritis and can have serious consequences. Hemophilia is a...
Popculture
Britney Spears Speaks out With Lengthy Messages After Kevin Federline Reveals Their Sons Are Avoiding Her
Britney Spears has some strong words for her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently spoke about the two sons that they share, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. On Instagram, Spears wrote that it "saddens" her to hear that Federline claimed that she hasn't seen her sons in months. The matter even prompted her husband, Sam Asghari, to speak out in her defense.
Medical News Today
How can rheumatoid arthritis affect the jaw?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes pain and inflammation in the joints. When RA affects the jaw, it often causes tenderness, stiffness, and pain when chewing. In the advanced stages of the condition, the joint may be painful and make noises when moving.
MedPage Today
Young Adults With NSCLC More Apt to Get Advanced Disease Diagnosis
VIENNA -- Younger adults (ages under 50) with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were significantly more likely than older adults to be diagnosed with advanced disease, a researcher said here. In 2018, 5 years after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended low-dose CT lung cancer screening (LCS) for people...
