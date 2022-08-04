ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

KTLA

Woman killed during attempted carjacking in Canoga Park

A woman was stabbed to death during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street. Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Stabbed to Death in Canoga Park, Man Flees in White Minivan

A woman was stabbed to death Sunday in Canoga Park and police are looking for the suspect, a man who fled the scene in a white minivan, authorities said. The two had some type of altercation prior to the stabbing, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported. Officers responded at 5:26...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.

According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
CYPRESS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot in Shopping Center Parking Lot

A man was fatally shot in a parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center Sunday night. Lancaster station deputies responded to the 1100 block of W. Ave. K around 11 p.m. regarding an individual that had suffered a gunshot wound. When police arrived they found the individual laying on the...
LANCASTER, CA
actionnews5.com

Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose. The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles. According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a...
GARDENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana

A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
FONTANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in ‘Stable' Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
PALMDALE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Teenage boy arrested for allegedly killing 19-year-old man in Long Beach

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
Canyon News

Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Garage Attack

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. The LAPD reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA

