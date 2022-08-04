Read on www.nbclosangeles.com
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Woman killed during attempted carjacking in Canoga Park
A woman was stabbed to death during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The attack happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Bassett Street. Police responded to the area for a report of a carjacking, but when they arrived on scene, they […]
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Stabbed to Death in Canoga Park, Man Flees in White Minivan
A woman was stabbed to death Sunday in Canoga Park and police are looking for the suspect, a man who fled the scene in a white minivan, authorities said. The two had some type of altercation prior to the stabbing, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported. Officers responded at 5:26...
Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters
Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading Huntington Beach police on a vehicle chase that resulted in a fiery crash, authorities said today. The post Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Shopping Center Parking Lot
A man was fatally shot in a parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center Sunday night. Lancaster station deputies responded to the 1100 block of W. Ave. K around 11 p.m. regarding an individual that had suffered a gunshot wound. When police arrived they found the individual laying on the...
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
actionnews5.com
Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose. The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles. According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
Orange County dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband
Police have arrested an Orange County woman for investigation of poisoning her husband.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in ‘Stable' Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash
Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID another victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified another victim of a fiery crash that claimed the lives of six people Aug. 4 at the intersection of Slauson and LaBrea Ave. Another person killed at the scene has been identified as Craig Pitchford, 66, a possible pedestrian, according to the coroner’s office.
Teenage boy arrested for allegedly killing 19-year-old man in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
NBC Los Angeles
Windsor Hills Crash Survivor Saw Terrifying ‘Ball of Fire' Behind Her SUV
Grace Ortiz and her five children were on their way to lunch Thursday when they arrived at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues in Windsor Hills. Like others slowly crossing the intersection just before 1:40 p.m. in the South Los Angeles community, she was going about her day when lives were forever changed by tragedy.
Canyon News
Dammion Jamar Adkins Arrested For Garage Attack
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, August 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division arrested Dammion Jamar Adkins, 33, from Lancaster for 243(D) PC- Felony battery with Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail. His booking number is #6432300. The LAPD reported...
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
‘I don’t feel safe to be here anymore’: El Monte sneaker shop shuttered after repeated break-ins
An El Monte business owner is shutting down his brick-and-mortar shop after a group of bandits broke into his store and made off with merchandise, then another break-in was attempted. Exchanged Hype, a high-end sneaker store, opened in owner Efrain Gonzalez’s native El Monte in February. The shop in Tito’s Plaza was broken into right […]
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
