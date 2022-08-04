ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Steph Curry's Instagram Story On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted several things to his Instagram story on Thursday. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past season to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Two of things he posted can be seen in the screenshots that are captured below.

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June to seal the title.

This was also their first time back in the NBA Playoffs in two years.

In 2020 and 2021 they missed the postseason, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row.

They went 3-1 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who they played four years in a row.

After those four battles, they faced off with Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

They lost that series.

One of the reasons they struggled in 2020 and 2021 was the fact that they were without five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson due to injuries.

He made his return to the lineup during the middle of the regular season this past year.

In the last six seasons that he has played, the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals all six times and won four titles.

Curry (34-years-old) and Thompson (32-years-old) are the best shooting backcourt of all-time, and one of the best duos in the history of the league.

At their ages, they could still win more titles before they retire.

