I'm Still Laughing Over How Mad Customers Are At Cracker Barrel For Offering Impossible Meat

By Andy Golder
 4 days ago

So there I was, minding my own business on the internet, when I came across this tweet about Cracker Barrel's new Impossible sausage breakfast:

Everyone’s having a normal one on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page

@whyangelinawhy 06:14 PM - 02 Aug 2022

It would appear that Cracker Barrel has updated their menu, offering plant-based, vegan Impossible sausage for those who don't eat pork. Hey, more options for their customers! Nobody could be mad about that, right?

WRONG! People are very mad!

I checked out the Facebook post, and Cracker Barrel regulars are shocked and appalled that the restaurant would add menu items to broaden their customer base.

Something about the phrase "eating in them" really disturbs me:

At least this person still has Jack Daniels. Wait...whiskey is vegan too?!

The capitalization here makes this one read like a Fall Out Boy song title:

If only Cracker Barrel had done their research:

After the initial wave of rage, others started flocking to the thread — which now has more than 7,500 comments — to make fun of the people who are so upset about a veggie patty.

We demand more barrels!

It's truly the kind of thing that can only happen on Facebook, and for that, we curse the day its creator arrived on Earth.

Cracker Barrel's social media manager (who probably had a heck of a day) responded, expressing love for their customers. Presumably, even the irate ones.

Anyway, it seems like at least half the people on the post are having a good time:

Here's hoping the other half will recover emotionally.

