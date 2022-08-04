Fast-moving Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

Read on lakeconews.com
Update: Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire controlled in Clearlake
LAKE COUNTY -- Evacuation orders triggered by a fast-moving wildfire along a stretch of Highway 53 in Clearlake Thursday afternoon have been lifted, according to authorities.The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.Ogulin Fire - Evacuation MapThe Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa unit reported that it was assisting on the fire at 3 p.m. and said the fire was at 10 acres and 20% contained. There were reports that the forward progress of the fire has stopped.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the evacuation orders were lifted by around 4 p.m. Caltrans said Highway 53 reopened to traffic by around 4:45 p.m.
Occupant of burning house escapes, pets perish in fire
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The occupant of a burning single-story residence in Petaluma managed to escape to safety Saturday, but three pets perished, according to the Petaluma Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure on 10th Street between B and D streets, arriving within five minutes. During the fire, the electrical service line to […]
Firefighters continue work in Ogulin fire area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The fire that began Thursday afternoon and moved at a fast rate in the Clearlake area ultimately was controlled before it could destroy any structures, while authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of setting the fire. The Ogulin fire, first dispatched just before 1 p.m....
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Air Ambulance Requested After Vehicle Strikes a Woman and Baby in Front of the Ukiah Fair Grounds
Scanner traffic beginning around 11:19 p.m. indicates a woman and a baby were struck by a vehicle at the entrance to the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Both the north and southbound lane of State Street has been shut down as first responders assess the situation. The baby is reportedly a one-year-old female...
Evacuation Orders Near Clearlake Lifted; Suspect Arrested Related to Fire
Evacuation orders for a fire near Clearlake have been lifted though the fire remains. The Ogulin Fire broke out yesterday in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53. The 17 acre fire caused evacuation orders for homes and businesses east of Highway 53 from 40th Avenue in Clearlake north to Ogulin Canyon on the city’s outskirts. Those orders were lifted by 4 PM as firefighters started to get containment around the blaze. A woman was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire, according to reports from Lake County News. Containment was last reported at 20-percent.
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
Two-Vehicle Traffic Collision on Ukiah’s North State Street Causes Minor Injuries
Scanner traffic beginning at 3:52 p.m. indicates that a two-vehicle collision near the 400 block of Ukiah’s North State. The accident was reportedly witnessed by firefighters and the Incident Commander reported four total passengers with one requiring medical evaluation for minor injuries. Please remember that this story is unfolding....
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
Supervisors to consider purchase of Kelseyville Senior Center, receive drought update
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will discuss with staff this week a proposal to purchase and renovate the Kelseyville Senior Center, and will get an update on drought conditions. The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the board chambers on the...
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Aug. 6
Officer initiated activity at Country Club Dr/Kings Ln, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at 10TH St/Bush. LOUD HISPANIC MUSIC IN THE AREA. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:30 EXTRA PATROL 2208060003. Occurred on Utah. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:36 SUICIDE ATTEMPT 2208060004. Occurred on Old Highway 53. PER LCSO/ MALE...
Investigation underway into fatal shooting by county deputy
Santa Rosa Police and the Marin County Coroner's office are investigating the shooting death of 36 year old David Chavez of Lower Lake by a Sonoma County deputy Friday. An autopsy was underway Tuesday. Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Mahurin said results of a toxicology report would likely take several weeks. The shooting occurred in a creekbed Friday morning, where deputies had caught up with Chavez after he reportedly bushwacked a mile barefoot through thick brush. "Was there any narcotics or drug use that also caused some of his behavior to escalate the way that it did, and like, again, you...
Vacaville Woman Charged With Setting 10 Los Altos Wildfires In One Day
It was a busy Saturday for the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the local Cal Fire Unit, and the Foothill-De Anza Community College Police Department, as they battled 10 fires — all allegedly set by the same person. It was at 1:13 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon when the...
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
