Kylie Jenner defends ‘unsanitary’ lab pics: ‘I would never bypass protocols’

Kylie Jenner bashed haters criticizing her recent lab photos for being “unsanitary,” accusing them of “spreading false information.”

The makeup mogul, 24, clapped back in the comments of cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett’s Wednesday Instagram post slamming her for not wearing “a hair net, shoe covers, [a] mask … and disposable GLOVES.”

Jenner wrote, “Kevin — this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner.”

After agreeing that those actions would be “completely unacceptable,” the reality star wrote that she was in a “small, personal space” in the pictures posted Wednesday.

“[I was] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum went on to write. “No one is putting customers at risk !”

Kylie Jenner defended lab photos of herself “creating” makeup amid criticism. kyliejenner/Instagram

She concluded, “Shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

In Bennett’s reply to Jenner, he accused the “Kardashians” star of “serious[ly] gaslighting” her followers.

“So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) without PPE or your hair tied back , wearing a @weareregi lab coat? But this is not a cosmetics manufacturing facility?” he asked. “It’s a personal space?”

Sources exclusively told Page Six that Jenner was not on the production floor when the pictures and videos were taken as she was simply reviewing colors and ideating on new concepts.

However, this was not made clear to Jenner’s fans, who have mixed feelings about the lab visit.

“Many brand owners take those pictures. She’s not doing anything wrong and we have zero way to know how involved she is in formulation,” one Instagram user wrote.

Jenner began selling makeup in 2015. kyliejenner/Instagram

Another added, “I’ve seen all kinds of scenarios in development labs, but uncovered hair near a kettle in production would never happen. Full stop.”

Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and began selling products the following year, going on to also launch Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby in 2019 and 2021, respectively.