From miniature Butter Cows to dinosaurs, Illinois State Fair has plenty of new features

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Twilight harness racing, large animatronic dinosaurs and a selfie gallery are among some of the new features at the Illinois State Fair which opens next Thursday and runs through Aug. 21.

"We want this state fair to be an experience for our fairgoers," said fair director Rebecca Clark at media day Thursday.

Several buildings around the fairgrounds are getting new life.

At the Expo Building, fair officials have added a free entertainment venue. It will host Illinois Chop Challenge, the fair's take on Chopped, the reality-based cooking television series on the Food Network, and the Lego Building Contest.

There's also a selfie gallery with 12 individual photo booths and two group photo booths.

An $8.6 million revamping of the Multi-Purpose Arena means that several events are being rescheduled at different venues around the fairgrounds or at different times during the fall.

Dinosaurs walk the Earth again:'Dino Don' brings new exhibit to Illinois State Fair

The Tech Prairie STEAM Expo drone racing moves to the Grandstand, Aug. 19. The Outlaw/5J Rodeo has been rescheduled for Sept. 25 at the Coliseum. Truck and tractor pulls and the Demo Derby will return in 2023.

New to Happy Hollow is the Giant Dinosaur Exhibit, which features two dozen of the prehistoric beasts, compliments of "Dino Don" Lessem, who served as an adviser to Steven Spielberg during the making of "Jurassic Park."

That will offer fairgoers $3 food items at Village of Cultures (formerly Ethnic Village).

"It's our take on the tapas movement, so you can sample your way around the world," Clark said.

Harness racing will be featured in the Grandstand on the opening night of the fair with a 5 p.m. card. There's also a noon post on Thursday and the first 100 kids will get a stick horse from the Illinois Beef Association. Prairie Farms is also hosting an ice cream social from noon to 1 p.m.

A number of illuminated neon signs will entice visitors, Clark said, at Gate 2. It's going to change the entire outlook on how you see Gate 2.

That's where the multi-year project, launched by Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway at the state fair last year, will give visitors a chance to physically walk the route and learn about its communities and attractions via QR codes and story boards ahead of its 2026 centennial.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

