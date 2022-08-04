Raleigh craft beer restaurant to open second location in Wilmington's Soda Pop district
Bowstring Brewyard, based in Raleigh’s Five Points area, will be opening its second location at 1002 Princess St., according to a press release from Terry Espy, of MoMentum Companies.
The owners plan to renovate the brick bowstring-trusse building, which is part of the property being developed by Andy Hewitt and Sandy Thorpe, with Parastream Development. It was originally used as a soda bottling plant for The Electric Bottling Co., which was eventually bought by Coca Cola.
The new Bowstring Brewyard wants to stay close to the soda-pop theme and offer a menu reminiscent of the classic mid-century burger joints, with a selection of local beers and signature and frozen cocktails.
They also want to add what may become the area's biggest continuous bar top, and seating for more than 42 in a 8900-square-foot space. A covered patio space with seating, a dual inside/outside bar top, and a turfed “yard” area with seating and games are also a part of the plan.
Bowstring Wilmington is currently still in the design phase but hopes to open mid-2023.
