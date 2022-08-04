ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh craft beer restaurant to open second location in Wilmington's Soda Pop district

By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

Bowstring Brewyard, based in Raleigh’s Five Points area, will be opening its second location at 1002 Princess St., according to a press release from Terry Espy, of MoMentum Companies.

The owners plan to renovate the brick bowstring-trusse building, which is part of the property being developed by Andy Hewitt and Sandy Thorpe, with Parastream Development. It was originally used as a soda bottling plant for The Electric Bottling Co., which was eventually bought by Coca Cola.

Openings: 12 buzzworthy restaurants that have opened in the Wilmington area in 2022

Development: 'Urban flex': Developers buy 3 blocks in downtown Wilmington in multimillion-dollar deal

The new Bowstring Brewyard wants to stay close to the soda-pop theme and offer a menu reminiscent of the classic mid-century burger joints, with a selection of local beers and signature and frozen cocktails.

They also want to add what may become the area's biggest continuous bar top, and seating for more than 42 in a 8900-square-foot space.  A covered patio space with seating, a dual inside/outside bar top, and a turfed “yard” area with seating and games are also a part of the plan.

Bowstring Wilmington is currently still in the design phase but hopes to open mid-2023.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Raleigh craft beer restaurant to open second location in Wilmington's Soda Pop district

