6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
kswo.com
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
kswo.com
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects - a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages ranging 15-17 years old. Two of the girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
kswo.com
OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was arrested by agents Thursday, after a female inmate claimed he had violated her sexually. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the OSBI on July 25, after the female inmate reported...
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
cbs7.com
Major accident on West University and Vega left one person dead
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A major accident occurred Sunday afternoon in West Odessa that left one person dead. According to Sgt. Blanco from Texas DPS, the accident occurred at approximately 3:45 pm at West University and Vega. There was one person killed and multiple vehicles involved. CBS7 will keep...
10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
publicradiotulsa.org
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case
A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Friday morning shooting sends one to hospital, one arrested
One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
kswo.com
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
