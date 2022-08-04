PHOTOS: Ill-Advised Tourists Roast Marshmallows Over Active Volcano in Iceland

Read on outsider.com
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
A supervolcano alert has been issued as the 'world's most active' volcano slowly rises from beneath a lake. Researchers have issued a terrifying warning as one of the most explosive supervolcanoes in history continues to rumble. Lake Taupō. Lake Taupō, a tranquil body of water in the center of New...
The Weather Channel
Otherworldly Images Of Iceland's Recent Volcanic Eruption
Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano began spewing magma again on Wednesday. The volcano was dormant for more than 6,000 years before 2021, when it erupted for six months. Photos show the otherworldly landscape as the volcano oozes magma once again. Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano began spewing magma again on Wednesday, just eight months...
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
Baffled scientists discover 'perfectly aligned' holes punched into the ground 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean that look like human-made excavations
Scientists discovered some unexplained, mysterious holes in the seabed 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean - and asked Facebook users to help them identify the unique indentations that form a straight line. 'Okay Facebookers, time to get out those scientist hats!' they wrote on the National Oceanic...
Earth is suddenly rotating faster and the shortest day just recorded
Scientists have noticed that the Earth's spin is accelerating. But why, and what, if any, implications could there be?
The Weather Channel
Customer Finds 100 Million-Year-Old Footprints Belonging to World’s Largest Dinosaur Species At a Restaurant in China!
Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a palaeontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month. On July 10, Ou Hongtao visited a restaurant in Leshan (based in China’s...
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season
Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
World’s largest active volcano could be erupted by earthquake as scientists observe ‘change’ deep inside
THE WORLD's largest volcano has been observed changing internally as blazing magma shifts around. The Mauna Loa volcano is more than five miles tall and researchers know just what it'll take to set the volcano off. Advanced ground- and satellite-based measuring tools indicate to researchers that the .04 square miles...
Watch a Yellowstone Tourist Walk Dangerously Close To Massive Bison: ‘Can I Pet You?’
The hits start coming, and they really don’t stop coming, apparently, as yet another Yellowstone National Park tourist got too close to a bison. You’d think these people would hear about all the gorings and tramplings from tourists getting too close and would take that into account when visiting the parks. Apparently not.
Thousands of 150 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in China
Some of the claw-like prints were made by dinosaurs 4 to 5 meters long.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying
The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
Tonga's eruption injected so much water into Earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer
When an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted in January, it belched out more than ash and volcanic gases; it also spewed 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools' worth of water vapor into Earth's atmosphere, a new study finds. This water vapor could end up being the most destructive part of the volcano's...
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet
Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt, a zone beyond the orbit of Neptune brimming with hundreds of thousands of rocky, icy bodies each larger than 62 miles (100 kilometers) across as well as 1 trillion or more comets.
Geomagnetic Storm Expected To Hit Earth Today After The Sun Spewed Out A Solar Flare
A solar storm hurtling from a hole in the Sun is expected to hit the Earth today (Wednesday, August 3). Live Science reports that forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm might hit the planet. The NOAA...
How to See Huge Passing Comet at Its Closest Point to Earth
The comet C/2017 K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Thursday, and it will be possible to see it either online or in-person—provided you have a telescope and dark skies. The comet has attracted scientists' attention for years since it was first discovered in 2017....
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip
A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
Stunning Wyoming Ranch Formerly Owned By Walt Disney Family Hits the Market for $71 Million
The Diamond G Ranch is a paradise on Earth. It can be yours if you have $71 million just lying around somewhere. Nestled near the foot of a mountain range 17 miles west of Dubois, Wyoming in Fremont County, the Diamond G Ranch used to be owned by Walt Disney’s heirs. The ranch sits on about 5,856 acres of land at the head of the Dunoir River Valley. It’s surrounded by forest and mountain peaks that stretch 11,000 feet above the ranch. Imagine waking up every morning, throwing open your windows, and gazing upon a majestic mountain range. Like I said, paradise.
