ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

'A lot to prove': Louisiana football opens new chapter with coach Michael Desormeaux

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5sH3_0h57rCQx00

LAFAYETTE – Most of the words splayed across it read the same, but the page has unequivocally turned at Louisiana to chapter one of the Michael Desormeaux era.

The Ragin’ Cajuns football team officially reported to campus Thursday, the eve of the start of preseason practice. UL will hold its first practice at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cajun Field.

Desormeaux, a few members of his coaching staff including offensive coordinator Tim Leger and defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan and several players spoke to media members.

There’s plenty of new in and around the football team, but much of the talk with the 2022 season opener one month away centered around “same as” and smooth transition for the team and staff.

Bowl game projections for 2022:Here are the preseason bowl projections for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football in 2022

Bryan Maggard contract:Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard receives one-year contract extension through 2027

Successful Year 1 for Desormeaux:UL football coach Michael Desormeaux: Sun Belt title would define successful first year

“A lot of people pulling in the same direction, working toward the same thing,” Desormeaux said. “It makes any transition a lot easier. When you have a support group like we do, it makes you excited to work with them.

“We like where we’re at right now.”

Any time a new coach takes over, change happens. To what degree depends on factors like familiarity and experience.

Louisiana is Desormeaux’s first college head coaching job, but he spent the past five seasons at his alma mater and learned a ton from previous coach Billy Napier. How the two operate and interact are different.

“Coach Nap was a more serious guy,” UL running back Chris Smith said last week at Sun Belt Conference Media Days. “He wanted no joking, just us focused and locked in. Now, we can be a little more relaxed and joke around, but when it’s time to lock in, we’re going to lock in. Coach Des, he’s a hometown guy from New Iberia and played for the Cajuns. It’s been more relaxed and more comfortable.”

What Napier did worked. The Cajuns will try a different approach under Desormeaux, but Leger said there is no doubt that the program that’s won 41 games the past four seasons and three straight bowl games can sustain that level of success.

“I’m excited to help Coach Des move forward through his transition into head coach,” Leger said. “He’s been great up to this point. Highly organized, great, natural born leader.

“This guy was born to do this job is what I’d tell you."

Schematically, not much will be different for the players. Morgan said the defense will run a lot of “same as plays” former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, who left UL with Napier for Florida, ran with the Cajuns. The idea, Morgan said, is to keep players comfortable.

On offense, the concepts are already in place. Desormeaux filled the coordinator position in 2021, and Leger served as wide receivers coach.

Desormeaux has known he’s been ready for this opportunity to open and operate his first preseason practice as a head coach. His players’ familiarity helps him as the first season arrives, but he never intended to change himself.

“I was ready. But the players and the coaches have made it an easy transition. I don’t feel like much has changed for me and I never will,” Desormeaux said. “I’ve been here a long time and I am who I am. Position doesn’t make or change who you are.”

Louisiana’s staff and players hope the newness without much tangible change will allow the Ragin' Cajuns maintain the standard that’s formed in the past couple of years. And coupled with those subtle changes is the belief that there is still plenty to prove.

“Myself, all the way down through staff and everybody, we know there’s a lot left out there for us," Desormeaux said. “For us in the Group of Five, the Super Bowl is the New Year’s Six games. We’ve been close to that. That’s what we want.”

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Men, We have a COMPETENT HC

The more I hear the more excited I get. The story about the mental or mindset training sounds just like something Saban would do. Who knows what he could've accomplished if he'd been at LSU since 05. He's so detail oriented and organized in his approach that It seems otherworldly after Les and O. My last 'wait and see' issue is what style of offense he runs but he's passed everything with flying colors so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BK is Saban coming from MSU

BK is grinning inside, he’s never had this much talent at this many positions with which to work and he still averaged 10 wins. If God grants him good health look for the next 6-10 years to be the best in Tiger history. Guys, we finally have a coach to match the talent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Michael Desormeaux
KLFY.com

What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Newness#Athletics#American Football#College Football
country1037fm.com

That Moment When A Cop Pulls Over His Boss…On Video!

This is one of those situations that so good, there’s no way you could make it up. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is a 30-mile-long bridge between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. For those of us who have ever traveled it on a regular basis, there are a couple of thoughts that you can’t help but have. One: what happens if there’s a wreck on this thing. And two: does anyone EVER get nailed for speeding? Seriously, that bridge is like a scary, elevated Autobahn. Anyway, there’s been a funny answer for question number two. Not long after Louisiana lawmakers ordered a crackdown on speeding on Interstate 10 on the bridge, and State Police Col. Lamar Davis passed on the order to pull over any speeding drivers on the bridge, a vehicle was pulled over for doing 30mph over the speed limit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Details surrounding 'higher fines' on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

If you ever travel along I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge then you’ll soon notice signs reading “higher fines.” It’s part of a new crackdown on speeders. The implementation of those signs is the first of three phases for the newest effort to slow drivers down on a stretch of I-10 that’s seen 759 accidents since 2019.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy