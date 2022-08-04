Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022

Bologna... every potential buyer and seller knows the real-estate market is grinding to a standstill. Buyer are backing out of pending/under-contract agreements. These numbers are at an all time high. Seller's are slashing their asking prices anywhere from 15-30%. Foreclosures are at an all time high too. New home construction is literally dead due to astronomical building supply prices. Our government was jumping for joy when they suggested mortgage rates have fallen... a 11 tenths of a point. Your industry is in Recession. Gone are the days when you have 11 offers on a single property.
I would rather buy a home at a low price with high interest rate than a home that is at record highs at low intereat rates. Equity is your beat friend regardleas of the interest rate and you can refi. buying high is a negative in equity and good luck trying to take out any money youve already put in.
Zillow is a corporation unto itself...many people have discussed how they have massive access to data because everybody lists there...trends, where housing is hot, what people look at, what types of homes are selling and of course their own world of buying homes then flipping them at higher prices. If the day comes where we find they aligned with Blackstone to purchase homes to turn into rentals I will not be surprised.
