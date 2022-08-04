Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

Read on www.wbay.com
Carol McDougal
3d ago
What Tim Michels said about Rebecca for Governor is true. She did not back President Trump and she is a Madison insider. How is the truth negative?
43
Grumpy Oldman
3d ago
I had respect for Michael's until he started mud slinging, which previously claimed was bad politics. Then he turns and does it anyway. Rebecca you hot my vote, I can nolonger trust Michaels.
15
William morrick
3d ago
I think Tim Michaels should go back to his house in New Jersey and mow the lawn it's got to be getting pretty long
23
