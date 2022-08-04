Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation

Read on www.nbc29.com
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12. “The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said. The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety...
cbs19news
Seeking information on sudden closure of rural post office
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger wants to know why a local post office was abruptly closed. According to a release, she has heard from Virginians who are having issues accessing mail and packages after the Montpelier Station Post Office suddenly shut down. Spanberger sent a letter...
Inside Nova
Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests
Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
Herndon developer dedicates land with house of Confederate spy to park authority
The developer of Arrowbrook Centre, a massive mixed-use project in Herndon, has officially dedicated nearly three acres of land to the Fairfax County Park Authority. The park authority announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that Arrowbrook Centre LLC gave it 2.6 acres of land in the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive. Known as Merrybrook, the property was home to Confederate spy Laura Ratcille Hanna.
schillingshow.com
Schilling Show host prevails in Albemarle County civil rights voting suit
Charlottesville, VA August 4, 2022 — Radio host and SchillingShow.com founder, Rob Schilling today prevailed in settling his civil rights lawsuit against Albemarle County elections officials. The settlement agreement between the parties follows Schilling’s claims of assault (as captured on video) and requires the Defendants to pay Mr. Schilling...
NBC 29 News
VSP seeking public’s help with a crash involving a pedestrian in Fauquier Co.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Saturday, August 6, in Fauquier County. VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 28 (Catlett Road) around 11:20...
cbs19news
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisories Expanded for Orange County at Lake Anna
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
RELATED PEOPLE
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fredericksburg Police investigating thefts at Best Buy, Target
Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
For the first time in years, Albemarle County Public Schools can’t fill its no-cost preschool program
Around this time of year, families are usually placed onto a waiting list to get their children enrolled in Albemarle County’s free Bright Stars preschool program. Now, the county is rushing to fill nearly 40 open spots. “We expected numbers to be down during COVID,” said Albemarle County Public...
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
Stuff the Bus 2022 fundraiser held in Louisa Co.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is making it a little easier for parents doing their back-to-school shopping. The Stuff the Bus event took place on August 5-6 to collect school supplies and fundraise. Many volunteers came to the event in order to organize supplies with PTA...
royalexaminer.com
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
Comments / 1