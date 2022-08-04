ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Reminder: School is back in Louisiana; so are school zones

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With most K through 12 schools set to begin across the State of Louisiana within the next two weeks, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers to be aware of school zones and to be cautious around school buses. School zone times vary around Louisiana but generally are in effect anytime from 6 AM to 8 AM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

When you’re traveling during school zone times, make the extra mental effort to make child safety a priority. e all need a little reminder at the beginning of the school year that the school buses are rolling, and children are moving about. Put the phone down and pay attention. Your phone call is less important than the safety of students.

Lisa Freeman, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director

Watch out for school buses as they pick up and drop off children. There are specific laws regarding when a driver must stop for a bus that is flashing red lights, which indicates the bus is loading or unloading children. Here are some laws and rules to consider:

  • On a two-lane road, all vehicles in both directions must stop.
  • On a four-lane road with no median or other physical barrier between the lanes, all vehicles in both directions must stop.
  • On a three-lane road with a center turning lane, all vehicles in both directions must stop.
  • On a divided highway with a grass median or other physical barrier, vehicles moving in the same direction as the bus must stop; oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.
  • On a highway with a center turning lane with two travel lanes on each side, vehicles moving in the same direction as the bus must stop; oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.

