Mid-Michigan sees 2 new monkeypox cases - State total rises to 66

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno is among those being investigated for tampering with election equipment. The Detroit News reports nine people, including DePerno and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, conspired to convince local clerks to hand over the equipment after the 2020 election. The Detroit...
This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road, Hit the Road Jack and Take Me Home Country Road. Local Farmer Provides Unique Prizes for 4-H Livestock Competition at Ingham County Fair. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT. |. By...
Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
Wet roadways for Monday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances this Monday and if we will see thunderstorms soon. Plus the temperatures start to dip away from the warmer 80s into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety. “I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said. The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee...
Summer Reading keeps Eaton Rapids kids ready for school
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Children of all ages celebrated the end of Summer Reading Friday at Eaton Rapid’s Playground of Dreams. Children enjoyed some fun after their hard work by running around the park and having a water balloon fight. They were even treated with an Kona Ice truck.
MSP First District investigating after Flint trooper shoots armed man in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) from the First District Special Investigation Section are investigating after a trooper from the MSP Flint Post shot a man in Mid-Michigan. Late Thursday night the Owosso City Police Department was called to The Avenue Bar and Grill on reports of a...
Lansing schools to offer CATA passes, gas cards to qualifying families
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school students in the Lansing School District will no longer be able to ride the yellow school bus to classes this fall. The Lansing School District made the decision to offer one unlimited CATA bus pass or gas card to qualifying families. The district said this move helps eliminate issues with students who miss vital learning time due to a lack of transportation.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
23-year-old dead in I-96 crash, Lansing police investigating
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash Thursday night shut down the I-96 off-ramp at South Pennsylvania Avenue. Friday, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said one person died in that incident. Background: I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash. “When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - More than 20 pounds of cocaine was seized by Michigan State Police troopers following a July 27 traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop occurred on I-94, just outside Marshall. Police said the occupants of the vehicle “were displaying indicators of criminal activity,” and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.
One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
