ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Mid-Michigan sees 2 new monkeypox cases - State total rises to 66

By Dane Kelly, Amy Lyman
WILX-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Featured Guests

This year’s theme is Road Trip where the band will be playing songs like Holiday Road, Hit the Road Jack and Take Me Home Country Road. Local Farmer Provides Unique Prizes for 4-H Livestock Competition at Ingham County Fair. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT. |. By...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Two-way traffic begins on Capitol, Grand in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers can now legally drive north and south on two major streets in downtown Lansing. Saturday, the city of Lansing uncovered stoplights and signs while crews repainted lanes on Grand and Capital between Oakland and Washtenaw. The city had been planning for the conversion for several...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
WILX-TV

Wet roadways for Monday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances this Monday and if we will see thunderstorms soon. Plus the temperatures start to dip away from the warmer 80s into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office sees staff shortages due to low pay

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said the county needs to pay its deputies more money or serious cuts could jeopardize public safety. “I need deputies, my deputies are leaving for other departments who pay,” Reich said. The chair of the Eaton County Public Safety Committee...
WILX-TV

Summer Reading keeps Eaton Rapids kids ready for school

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Children of all ages celebrated the end of Summer Reading Friday at Eaton Rapid’s Playground of Dreams. Children enjoyed some fun after their hard work by running around the park and having a water balloon fight. They were even treated with an Kona Ice truck.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mid Michigan#Fever#Chills Exhaustion#Mdhhs
WILX-TV

Lansing schools to offer CATA passes, gas cards to qualifying families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school students in the Lansing School District will no longer be able to ride the yellow school bus to classes this fall. The Lansing School District made the decision to offer one unlimited CATA bus pass or gas card to qualifying families. The district said this move helps eliminate issues with students who miss vital learning time due to a lack of transportation.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District: Bus provider, high school start time changing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District is dropping the traditional bus routes in exchange for a new deal with CATA. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner announced plans Friday for busing changes for Lansing High School Students, beginning in the upcoming school year. “The Lansing School District is incredibly excited to announce...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

23-year-old dead in I-96 crash, Lansing police investigating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash Thursday night shut down the I-96 off-ramp at South Pennsylvania Avenue. Friday, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said one person died in that incident. Background: I-96 exit ramp in Lansing sees closure due to crash. “When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WILX-TV

Nearly $1M worth of cocaine seized following I-94 traffic stop

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - More than 20 pounds of cocaine was seized by Michigan State Police troopers following a July 27 traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop occurred on I-94, just outside Marshall. Police said the occupants of the vehicle “were displaying indicators of criminal activity,” and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle.
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy