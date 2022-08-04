A portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua was shut down for hours early Monday after a fire at the Copycat Printers building, officials said. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports the fire was reported at about 4:20 a.m. on Hwy. 51 at Old Hwy. 70. Traffic in both directions was diverted completely for more than three hours. At about 7:40 a.m., northbound and southbound traffic was being allowed, but directed in the southbound lanes, with the scene cleared at about 8:25 a.m.

MINOCQUA, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO