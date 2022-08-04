Read on www.wxpr.org
wxpr.org
Unique collaboration teaches in demand career skills to “hidden talent pool”
As his name is called out by Nicolet College President Kate Ferrell Pierre Page walks across the stage in his cap and gown, receives his certificate, and shakes hands with the president and other Nicolet College staff. It’s a quick moment, but one that filled Page with joy and hope....
wxpr.org
A Minocqua fire, Tuesday’s primary, and a unique Nicolet graduation ceremony
A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire. It shut down traffic in the area for several hours Monday morning. Wisconsin’s primary election is quicky approaching. Voters will decide the Republican candidate for governor, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and the Vilas and Lincoln County sheriffs. Finally, ten students who are incarcerated at McNaughton Correctional Facility graduated with a heavy machinery certification from Nicolet College last week.
washingtoncounty.news
53rd annual Wausau Possum Fest draws large crowds
The first Saturday in August has long been the day the Wausau Funday and Possum Festival is held, and this year is no exception. The Wausau Community Development Club hosted the event at the Possum Palace, kicking off festivities with the Possum King and Queen Contest on Friday and a concert featuring Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
wxpr.org
Fire damages Copy Cat Printing building and apartments in Minocqua
An early Monday morning fire heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire, but one person was taken to a nearby hospital for a preexisting condition. Minocqua Fire Chief Luke Taylor said the fire department got the...
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
A portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua was shut down for hours early Monday after a fire at the Copycat Printers building, officials said. The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports the fire was reported at about 4:20 a.m. on Hwy. 51 at Old Hwy. 70. Traffic in both directions was diverted completely for more than three hours. At about 7:40 a.m., northbound and southbound traffic was being allowed, but directed in the southbound lanes, with the scene cleared at about 8:25 a.m.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
947jackfm.com
Police Deny Social Media Posts Of Active Shooter In Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department denied a social media post that said there was an active shooter in Wausau. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department wrote, “The Wausau Police Department is aware of a social media post reporting an active shooter around the Fern Island area. This information is not accurate.”
1 dead in Minocqua boat crash
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua. According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau
A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire. Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
07/26/2022 a Deputy was assigned to investigate a complaint of damage to property . It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 39-year-old Merrill man intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company, and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report, with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft, will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Wausau woman faces 6th OWI after citizen report
A 40-year-old Wausau woman accused of driving drunk with two children in the vehicle is facing her sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, after a citizen reported witnessing erratic driving. Johnnie Mae Higgins also faces charges of felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle while revoked in a case filed...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Wausau man arrested after Stevens Point shooting
Stevens Point police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following a northside shooting early Saturday morning.
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash west of Lead
LEAD, S.D.–A Wausau, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead. Twenty eight year-old George Seliger was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The motorcycle went across the east lane and into the ditch.
