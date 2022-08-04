ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Benzinga

A Preview Of EVgo's Earnings

EVgo EVGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EVgo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. EVgo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX shares increased by 63.5% to $229.46 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 1079.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Invitae

Invitae NVTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Invitae will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76. Invitae bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Vir Biotechnology Earnings Preview

Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oncternal Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Oncternal Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Perficient

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Perficient PRFT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $113.25 versus the current price of Perficient at $89.67, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Preview: Limbach Holdings' Earnings

Limbach Holdings LMB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Limbach Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Limbach Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Canopy Gwth

Canopy Gwth CGC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Canopy Gwth. The company has an average price target of $3.25 with a high of $4.00 and a low of $2.50.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For loanDepot

LoanDepot LDI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that loanDepot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. loanDepot bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables MNTK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Montauk Renewables will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Montauk Renewables bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
