ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Rehabilitated barred owl will return to skies at Fayetteville nature preserve

THV11
THV11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway

ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Pets & Animals
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
kuaf.com

Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees

A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
FORT SMITH, AR
onlyinark.com

Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem

Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
THV11

LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barred Owl#Nature Preserve#S Club#Predatory Birds#Nwalt
THV11

Benton County to receive new EMS provider

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — About 50,000 people in Benton County will soon have a new ambulance provider. The cities impacted include Cave springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. The Mayor of Cave Springs says he’s planning the next steps after speaking with the Benton County judge. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
familydestinationsguide.com

8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!

From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
ROGERS, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list

(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
SALLISAW, OK
THV11

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Pike in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at around 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. Police say all eastbound lanes of traffic were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy