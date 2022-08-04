Rehabilitated barred owl will return to skies at Fayetteville nature preserve

Read on www.thv11.com
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Group to release barred owl into wild after rehabilitation
A barred owl will be released into the wild after a two-month-long rehabilitation. The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust and Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will be hosting the owls' release at the Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville on August 13 from 6-8 p.m and invites the public to join.
400 free backpacks filled with supplies in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Evangel Temple Assembly of God helped families prepare for school with backpacks filled with school supplies.
Decatur holds 68th annual Barbecue
Decatur wrapped up Summer vacation with the 68th Decatur Barbecue.
KHBS
Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway
ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
kuaf.com
Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees
A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
onlyinark.com
Diamond Drive-In, A Clarksville Gem
Many dairy bars throughout The Natural State continue to stand the test of time, churning out simple eats to an audience primarily comprised of small-town loyalists. On a personal note, these places were a welcome sight during the height of the pandemic, a time when I was not exactly enthused about stepping inside a restaurant. The dairy bar made it easy. Pull up, park the car, and grab my food at the window. Pleasant weather meant I could hang out and gobble up my treats on a bench, all while soaking in the particular town’s vibe. Lonoke, England, and Sheridan all come to mind. There are others.
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
LGBTQ+ back-to-school event canceled due to safety concerns
An LGBTQ+ back-to-school festival is canceled due to safety concerns.
Benton County to receive new EMS provider
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — About 50,000 people in Benton County will soon have a new ambulance provider. The cities impacted include Cave springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. The Mayor of Cave Springs says he’s planning the next steps after speaking with the Benton County judge. “I...
UPDATE: Missing Pea Ridge man located
The circumstances of the disappearance of Billy F. Camp, 52, are unknown. ASP believes he may be traveling in a red GMC Sierra.
UPDATE: Boil order issued in Van Buren
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a "Boil Water" Notice for the area North of I-40 in Van Buren.
familydestinationsguide.com
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
Deputies searching for Grove man who tried to lure boys with candy
Authorities in southeast Kansas said they are searching for a man and convicted criminal who approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy so he could come to their homes. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted on Facebook that Kirk William Owen, 65, of...
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Pike in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6. It took place at around 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue. Police say all eastbound lanes of traffic were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening. The...
Fort Smith police find dead woman in a creek
On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.
Parks and police join forces for Fort Smith City Play Day
The Fort Smith Police Department is joining forces with the city's Parks Department for the City Play Day on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
