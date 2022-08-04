ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Towne East Square hosting back-to-school denim campaign

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East’s “Do Good With Denim” drive is happening now until Aug. 7.

Towne East Square is partnering with the Wichita Family Crisis Center for the campaign. During the back-to-school season, shoppers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more.

The first 50 customers who make a donation on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1-3 p.m. will be given a free gift bag and entered to win a $500 SIMON gift card.

Donations can be dropped off at the upper-level east entrance of Towne East Square next to Men’s Wearhouse . All products will be given to the Wichita Family Crisis Center and distributed to domestic violence survivors in Wichita.

IN THIS ARTICLE
