1 person in critical condition after shooting on near east side

cbs4indy.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Sunday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the area of 86th Street and Zionsville road on report of a crash. Per IMPD, the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, rear-ended a vehicle on West...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indianapolis' southeast side, police say
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
WTHR
IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
wrtv.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's west side early Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive and found the victim around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying...
cbs4indy.com
Funeral director shot & killed outside of business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. Early Saturday morning, officers were patrolling the area to investigate recent violent crimes....
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead after shooting on city’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6:00 a.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male inside of a vehicle who...
cbs4indy.com
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police.
cbs4indy.com
2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
Police investigate shooting northwest of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road on a report of a person shot. Police found an person with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead, leads to shootout between suspect, police
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in hit-and-run
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings …. Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on …. Sunday Colts Training Camp. Officer Noah Shahnavaz remembered by family...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s westside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
cbs4indy.com
Fatal shooting leads to suspect shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 1:40 a.m. at 1900 North Belleview Place to investigate recent violent crimes in the area. While there, officers said they saw a shooting.
Person transported to Indianapolis hospital following Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Morgantown Sunday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 6700 block of South 800 West. There they found a male victim who was transported to IU Methodist Hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Bokich is being held on a $47,500 bond.
cbs4indy.com
4 injured in 11-vehicle crash on I-69 near Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Four people were injured in an 11-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-69 northbound near Anderson that caused heavy traffic and multiple lane closures. The incident occurred when 10 passenger cars were stopped on I-69 NB between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, an area just south of Anderson, for a smaller crash a little ways up the road, according to Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police.
