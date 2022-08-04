ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Sunday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Monday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal will man second base after Christopher Morel was benched on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Jesus Luzardo, our models project Madrigal to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
CINCINNATI, OH
#The Atlanta Braves
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jose Herrera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Herrera for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL

