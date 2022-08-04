Read on www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Andrus for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Sunday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Monday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal will man second base after Christopher Morel was benched on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Jesus Luzardo, our models project Madrigal to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jose Herrera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Herrera for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Comments / 0