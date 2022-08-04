ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Huh rides ‘kind of strange’ round to career-low 61 for lead at Wyndham Championship

By Adam Smith, Times-News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confidence wasn’t necessarily the fuel powering John Huh’s special round Thursday at the Wyndham Championship.

He fired a 9-under 61 during the earlier portion of the event’s opening round at Sedgefield Country Club, pouncing on the gentler morning conditions to collect a career-best round and grab the tournament lead.

All of which the 32-year-old Huh described as somewhat bizarre and surprising.

“It’s kind of strange,” he said, “because I wasn’t really feeling great with my game and shoot my career low, it’s kind of weird. Sort of mixed feelings, but I’ll take this any day. I was able to take advantage of a good break and good shots, that’s all I can say.”

John Huh hits a shot on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Huh leads Sungjae Im, who carded a 7-under 63, by two shots and the 5-under cluster of Brian Stroud, Cameron Percy, Aaron Wise, Austin Smotherman and Ben Kohles by four strokes.

Wyndham Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

Huh said he capitalized on his morning tee time. He was paired with Nick Watney and Vince Whaley, their group the first to go off the first tee at 6:50 a.m. and done for the day before the steamier afternoon arrived.

Huh rode five straight birdies to deliver a 29 on the front-nine side of the course, then buried a putt of more than 38 feet for an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.

“I knew it was going to be a quick one,” he said. “I hit a good stroke, hit my line. I got lucky that it hit the flagstick and went in the hole. It was just one of those holes where you hit your spot and hopefully it goes in.”

Huh now has recorded three rounds of 62 or lower across his PGA Tour career, and two of them have been supplied here in Greensboro at Sedgefield. He shot 62 during the second round of the 2013 Wyndham, and another 62 in the first round of the 2016 Shriners Children’s Open.

