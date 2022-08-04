Phillies manager discusses difficult decision after Didi Gregorius release

Read on www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter
Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
TMZ.com
Roger Maris' Son Hoping Aaron Judge Falls Short Of HR Record, 'But Wish Him The Best!'
No hard feelings, Aaron Judge -- but Roger Maris' son is making it clear to TMZ Sports he'd prefer it if his father's historic home run record was still standing at the end of this year. Of course, the Yankees superstar is on a torrid HR streak right now --...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Mookie Betts got into it with Giants pitcher over celebration
Mookie Betts got into it Thursday with San Francisco Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia over the team’s celebration. For a few years, Los Angeles Dodgers hitters have celebrated big hits by tapping their head — something that is done by basketball players after big shots. In the top of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday
Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch
The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former MLB Star Will Call Little League World Series For ESPN
Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier is set to call the Little League World Series for ESPN. The recently-retired infielder will make his broadcasting debut on Monday, calling a New England region tournament game in Bristol, Connecticut. He'll then take the booth as a TV analyst for ESPN’s coverage of Little League World Series in Williamsport.
Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Made So Many Moves at Trade Deadline
Cashman walks through his frenzy of activity leading up to the deadline, making the best team in baseball even better
Yardbarker
Yankees will be about business, not emotions in Aaron Judge extension negotiations
If the season ended today, the New York Yankees would be the top seed in the AL playoffs and Aaron Judge would be the MVP. This could be a reality even when the season ends in September, but make no mistake about it, Aaron Judge is the AL’s MVP right now.
MLB・
Does Brian Cashman’s job hinge on a Yankees World Series appearance?
After the 2022 season ends, the New York Yankees will see a number of big names hit free agency. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Aroldis Chapman, Jameson Taillon, Zack Britton, Chad Green and potentially Luis Severino might all be hitting the road. Oh yeah, and there’s one more on the business...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis
"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Washington Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep as they finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies blasted the Nationals 11-5 on Saturday. Things started...
FOX Sports
Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0