Archbishop Wood coach says safety concerns leading to later start

By Daryl Bell, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

Archbishop Wood High School's new head football coach Dave Armstrong cited concerns with player safety as a reason his team will begin its season two weeks later than originally scheduled.

"We have a young team. We don't want to see kids getting hurt on the field," said Armstrong, who took over the program on June 13. "I realize that we're starting late because we were kind of late in getting things together but that's fine."

Archbishop Wood will open its season with a home game against Malvern Prep on Sept. 9 at William Tennent High School. Armstrong says the extra preparation time will strengthen the team for the opener.

"We will be ready to play. There's no question about that," the head coach said.

Armstrong said the Vikings have about 40 players in the program heading into preseason workouts. He also said the team plans to play a freshman and a junior varsity schedule this fall.

"We have a small team, numbers-wise," said Armstrong. "We've always been a small Class 5A school. There's no question about that. But we do well and although we'll be starting later than usual, we should be fine. "

Armstrong talked about Wood's situation after the team cancelled its original season opener against Red Bank Catholic (N.J.) on Aug. 27 at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City, N.J.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Armstrong said. "We came into this late. We lost some staff and we had a few guys transfer out. Those events happen. When we got things together, we saw that we had a very young team and we were going against a pretty good school in Red Bank (Catholic). We also had another school, St. John's of New York, penciled in for a game on Sept. 2. Because we were late in getting started, the decision was made to cancel those games."

The Vikings will take the field for a tri-scrimmage with George Washington and Martin Luther King high schools on Aug. 20. Armstrong believes that scrimmage, along with the extra two weeks to prepare for the season, will have the team better prepared for the Sept. 9 opener.

"That scrimmage will do a lot for us," said Armstrong. "It will show us the things we need to work on and that's good. I'm looking forward to it."

Daryl Bell is a regional sports reporter for the Courier Times and Intelligencer.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Archbishop Wood coach says safety concerns leading to later start

