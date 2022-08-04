Rocket Companies Stock Fails To Launch Following Q2 Revenue, EPS Miss

Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Lincoln Educational Shares Slide On Q2 Miss, Student Start Rate Challenges
Lincoln Educational Services Corp LINC reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.1% year-on-year to $82.14 million, missing the consensus of $83.47 million. Educational services and facilities expenses increased 7.2% to $36.1 million. Segment Results: Transportation and skilled trades segment revenue increased 1.8%, Healthcare and other professions revenue rose 2.9%. The...
Why Goldman Sachs Raised Its Price Target On This Biotech Stock By Nearly 5X
The initial phase II data in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO) has transformed the opportunity for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s RYTM Imcivree, according to Goldman Sachs. The Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Corinne Jenkins upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $28. The Rhythm...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
AMTD Digital Stock Has Taken Investors On A Wild Elevator Ride: What's Going On?
AMTD Digital Inc - ADR HKD shares lit up headlines last week after the stock squeezed significantly higher, making the digital solutions platform company one of the most valuable firms in the world by market cap. Investors who bought the top last week are feeling the pain Monday morning with...
Dominion Energy Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Dominion Energy Inc D reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year to $3.59 billion, beating the consensus of $3.57 billion. The company recorded a loss from operations of $(318) million, compared to a profit of $363 million in 2Q21. Total operating expenses increased to $3.91 billion (+46.3% Y/Y) Operating...
Preview: Limbach Holdings' Earnings
Limbach Holdings LMB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Limbach Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Limbach Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Ondas Holdings: Earnings Outlook
Ondas Holdings ONDS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ondas Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Ondas Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding
Within the last quarter, a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $6.03 versus the current price of a.k.a. Brands Holding at $1.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $163M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $163,931,129 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $163 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Why CinCor Pharma Is Trading Higher By 63%, Here Are 79 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares jumped 132% to $11.12 after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL surged 110% to $203.80 on volatility following the company's IPO...
Earnings Preview: Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables MNTK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Montauk Renewables will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Montauk Renewables bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of EVgo's Earnings
EVgo EVGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EVgo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. EVgo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Revance Therapeutics: Earnings Outlook
Revance Therapeutics RVNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Revance Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.86. Revance Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Energizer Eyes Low End Of FY22 Profit Forecast Post Mixed Q3 Results
Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.86% year-on-year to $728 million, missing the consensus of $747.47 million. The gross margin for the quarter expanded 110 basis points to 39%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11.5% to $118.9 million. The company held $199.5 million in cash...
Western Digital Price Target Cut By Analysts Post Q4 Beat
Western Digital Corp WDC clocked 8% year-on-year revenue growth to $4.53 billion in Q4, beating the consensus of $4.49 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beat the consensus of $1.68. Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley had an Equal Weight and $55 price target. The market expected a reset, but the depths of...
What Makes A Bullish Sign For This Publicly Traded Cannabis Tech Company? Cantor Explains
Year-to-date, WM Technology MAPS stock lost 44.90%, while over the last five years it plunged 64.73%. The marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry recently joined Russell 3000, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap indexes. In June, the company announced a collaboration with Cann, a queer-founded, marijuana-infused beverage company,...
