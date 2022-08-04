Members of N.J. mosque pelted with rocks during evening prayers

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO