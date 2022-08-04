Members of N.J. mosque pelted with rocks during evening prayers

Read on www.nj.com
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
Cache of guns found in unlocked closet at Hudson Regional Hospital; marketing director arrested
The director of marketing at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus was arrested Sunday on weapons charges weeks after police found a large cache of handguns and shotguns in a closet the facility, authorities said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody at Newark’s Liberty International Airport by...
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Paterson mosque considers increasing security following prayer service attack
A mosque in Paterson became the target of a hate crime – and now leaders are considering increasing security.
Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
Newark Is So Dangerous, If You Sell Ice Cream After 4 pm, You Need to Hire a Security Guard
NEWARK, NJ – The city of Newark, New Jersey always gets a bad rap, but...
Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Driver Had Hundreds Of Black Market Pills For Sale In Secret Compartment
A Bronx driver was caught with hundreds of prescription pills packaged for sale when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker, was seized following the stop in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Members of his Narcotic Task...
Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims
An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
Teen boy, 17, found dead on NJ Transit tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead on NJ Transit tracks in Union County on Thursday night. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.
Imposter pretended to be N.J.’s Cardinal Tobin on Instagram, Catholic officials say
The head of New Jersey’s largest Catholic diocese was recently impersonated on social media by someone who opened an account in his name, Archdiocese of Newark officials said. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who has led the archdiocese since 2017, was impersonated on Instagram, although the exact dates the imposter account...
Paterson officials honor husband and wife who saved life of biker
The city of Paterson has honored a husband and wife for saving the life of a biker who was struck by a car.
One dead, one critically injured in Jersey City shooting, officials say
An early Sunday morning shooting in Jersey City killed one and critically injured another, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Keshean Nettles, 46, and a 49-year-old unidentified victim, both of Jersey City, suffered gunshot wounds, officials said. Nettles was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center. Police responded to a...
Two charged with beating man over sale of PlayStation 5
Two teens beat and robbed a man of a PlayStation 5 when they couldn’t agree on a sale price for the popular gaming system, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday at 7:20 p.m. outside the 34th Fourth Street Light Rail Station in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Nizere...
wrnjradio.com
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
Police Respond to Shooting in Passaic, No Victims Identified
PASSAIC, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A....
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
Couple feared dead after massive inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter the burning...
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Authorities investigating fatal Jersey City shooting near Monticello Ave and Astor Place
Authorities are investigating a fatal Jersey City shooting near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place that occurred early this morning. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a shooting in the area of Monticello Avenue and Astor Place in which one person has died. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted.
Two bodies found in Morris Township fire ruins, identity pending autopsies
MORRIS TOWNSHIP - Two bodies have been recovered from the ruins of a Normandy Heights Road home which burned early Friday, but identity of the remains is pending autopsy results, officials said. The home was occupied by Robert Ricciardi, 87 and his wife, Gemma, 85, who have not been seen...
Newark Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Questioning in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted...
