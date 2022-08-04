ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Members of N.J. mosque pelted with rocks during evening prayers

By Richard Cowen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting

A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
LINDEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abu Bakr
NJ.com

One dead, one critically injured in Jersey City shooting, officials say

An early Sunday morning shooting in Jersey City killed one and critically injured another, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Keshean Nettles, 46, and a 49-year-old unidentified victim, both of Jersey City, suffered gunshot wounds, officials said. Nettles was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center. Police responded to a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masjid#Violent Crime#N J Mosque#Nj Advance Media
NJ.com

Two charged with beating man over sale of PlayStation 5

Two teens beat and robbed a man of a PlayStation 5 when they couldn’t agree on a sale price for the popular gaming system, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday at 7:20 p.m. outside the 34th Fourth Street Light Rail Station in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Nizere...
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: Authorities investigating fatal Jersey City shooting near Monticello Ave and Astor Place

Authorities are investigating a fatal Jersey City shooting near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place that occurred early this morning. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a shooting in the area of Monticello Avenue and Astor Place in which one person has died. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy