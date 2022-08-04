ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of EVgo's Earnings

EVgo EVGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EVgo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. EVgo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Eog Resources#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Eog Resources Eog#Q2#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Vir Biotechnology Earnings Preview

Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land LAND is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Land will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Gladstone Land bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares increased by 73.0% to $0.37 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 19.9 million, which is 1516.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million. Bed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Royalty Pharma

Within the last quarter, Royalty Pharma RPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Royalty Pharma has an average price target of $52.0 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $47.00.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC GBDC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Golub Capital BDC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31. Golub Capital BDC bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Revance Therapeutics: Earnings Outlook

Revance Therapeutics RVNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Revance Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.86. Revance Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Limbach Holdings' Earnings

Limbach Holdings LMB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Limbach Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Limbach Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Canopy Gwth

Canopy Gwth CGC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Canopy Gwth. The company has an average price target of $3.25 with a high of $4.00 and a low of $2.50.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables MNTK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Montauk Renewables will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13. Montauk Renewables bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for TELUS Intl

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on TELUS Intl TIXT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dominion Energy Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Dominion Energy Inc D reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year to $3.59 billion, beating the consensus of $3.57 billion. The company recorded a loss from operations of $(318) million, compared to a profit of $363 million in 2Q21. Total operating expenses increased to $3.91 billion (+46.3% Y/Y) Operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kellogg

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy