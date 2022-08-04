Herkimer County Hunger Coalition collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims

Read on www.wktv.com
Town of Frankfort holds annual youth fishing derby
FRANKFORT, NY – The Town of Frankfort held its annual Youth Fishing Derby Saturday at the town garage on Albany Road. Kids, ranging in age from 3 to 15 were able to fish for free, alongside other family members, from a pond there. Ron Testa, the Town of Frankfort...
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Fire officials say a possible lightning storm on Route 8 caused the fire. Multiple...
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
14 displaced after building collapse in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. - 14 people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a building in Herkimer collapsed Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:41 p.m. on Park Avenue next to the Herkimer Post Office. Debris from the collapsed structure damaged an apartment building next to it. At least 8 units had to evacuate according to the Herkimer Fire Chief.
Buffalo Soldiers team up with MVCAA to "Ride Against Poverty"
NY MILLS, NY – The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency teamed up with the Buffalo Soldiers on Saturday, for the first-ever “Ride Against Poverty”. The Buffalo Soldiers are a community based motorcycle club. They were joined by other motorcycle enthusiasts at the Harley Davidson of Utica to help MVCAA raise money to combat poverty.
Roof of vacant Herkimer building collapses
At least one person was injured after a roof of a vacant building collapsed in Herkimer Friday afternoon. At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer. The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Hochul Heralds Massive Increase in State Police Gun Seizures
A sign points to the nearby State Police barracks in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a 104% increase in the State Police’s gun seizures in 2022, supplemented by a recent bust on a gun trafficking ring by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit (GTIU). Additionally, Hochul declared $2.5 million in funding for fourteen new GTIU positions in the FY 2023 budget.
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill Was Passed, But Has it Been Signed By Gov. Hochul?
There's some good news and unfortunate news regarding the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill here in New York. Back in June, it was reported that New York State had passed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill. For those who are unfamiliar this bill "Prohibits the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits by retail pet shops; authorizes space for adoption" according to an ASPCA press release.
Popular CNY Restaurant and Bar Is Now Closing Its Doors For Good
One of your favorite spots for amazing BBQ and drinks is officially closing in Utica. The owners of Boneyard BBQ have made the decision to permanently close their Utica location. There are several reasons that lead to this, but it was a choice that wasn't easy for the owners to make.
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?
Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
NYS Announces $15,000 Pay Increase to Attract and Retain Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Civil Service today announced a $15,000 Geographic Pay Differential was approved for Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers located in the lower Hudson Valley and downstate areas. The measure will help the agency address recruitment and retention challenges for law enforcement in lower Hudson Valley and downstate regions.
WARNING! Harmful Algae Bloom in Popular Upstate Lake Destination
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning boaters and swimmers of harmful algae bloom in a popular Capital Region lake. Algae blooms have been reported in Saratoga Lake since 2013 and sometimes the blooms are more frequent but they are difficult to predict. Although algae blooms are...
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
