FOX Carolina
Bridge repairs on Swamp Rabbit Trail
FOX Carolina is taking a look at the health benefits of herbal tea and how it could provide some relaxation. 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash in Anderson Co. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Saturday morning.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
my40.tv
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
FOX Carolina
Major portion of Swamp Rabbit trail closed for repairs, city officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Portions of a major trail for biking and walking in Greenville will be closed for repairs starting Monday, according to the City of Greenville. City officials said over the next four weeks, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be repairing the Academy Street bridge...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a tree in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan. According to the Duncan Police Department, Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern. The following is the new traffic pattern. […]
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting at Greenville Co. apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that injured one person early on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to 3500 Pelham Road when the shooting was reported just after 3:00 a.m. When deputies arrived,...
Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on Hwy. 8 in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is hurt after a crash in Anderson County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Looper Road. Troopers say the driver of a Dodge SUV was...
FOX Carolina
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
golaurens.com
LCSO looking for possible suspect in recent mail thefts
Many Laurens County residents have been venturing to social media over the last few days to say that mail has been stolen from their mailbox. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says that this vehicle has been seen in various areas throughout Laurens County and is possibly connected with recent mail thefts.
Emergency repair closes Greenville Co. road for weekend
Portions of White Horse Road will be closed for sewer repairs starting Friday night and throughout the weekend.
FOX Carolina
1 dead a day after moped crash in Abbeville County
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead a day after a moped crash in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Drake Road near Kirkpatrick Road. Troopers said a moped driver...
