ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera in lineup Sunday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Rivera for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Kyle Wright
numberfire.com

Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves
numberfire.com

Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Connor Joe in left field for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will take over in left field after Sam Hilliard was kept on the bench versus Arizona's lefty Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Joe to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan in Guardians' lineup Sunday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Kwan for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2 FanDuel points.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Grossman is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Grossman for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp in lineup Sunday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kemp is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Kemp for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy